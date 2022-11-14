Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
Qatar World Cup to ban alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn
Qatar World Cup organisers are poised to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages...
'Well, this is awkward:' Budweiser react to beer being banned at the Qatar World Cup
Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser. It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.But not now. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s...
BBC
Terry Butcher: 'Qatar World Cup should have been stopped'
Nations should have announced a boycott of World Cup 2022 in Qatar when it was announced, a former England captain has said. Terry Butcher, who was capped 77 times for the Three Lions, has spoken about the highs and lows of playing in the tournament. "There's lots of issues around...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
Rachel Lund: Gloucester centre excited over side's prospects ahead of the new Premier 15s campaign
Gloucester-Hartpury centre Rachel Lund said there's a "buzz" about the club's prospects in the Premier 15s ahead of the new season. Gloucester open their campaign away against Exeter on Saturday 19 November. Lund, 29, is one of the longest serving players on the team, having joined the club in 2017.
Wales football fans get in gear for final leg of journey
A group of Welsh football fans, who are making the 5,000-mile journey to the Qatar World Cup in an electric car, are still determined to make Wales’s first game after getting stuck in Jordan.Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young has been joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell – all from south Wales, on the cross-continent adventure dubbed Electric Car To Qatar.Having driven for 18 days across 17 countries and 3,800 miles in the MG4 car, nicknamed Morris, they have been stuck in Jordan.So after 4 days of being denied entry to Saudi because of driving a...
FIFA World Cup: Qatar reverses decision on selling alcohol in stadiums 2 days before games begin
The Qatar government is expected to roll out a surprise ban the sale of beer at the World Cup tournament, which is set to begin in just two days.
BBC
Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts
Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
BBC
NI Protocol: UK plays down imminent breakthrough
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has played down expectations of a deal soon over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Cleverley said he does not want people to get the idea "we are on the cusp of some amazing breakthrough". He told a committee of MPs on Tuesday that while there is...
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
World Cup 2022: Qatar confirms beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
Bowls for goals: Chipotle giving out free food for each Team USA goal in World Cup
USA! USA! Chipotle is rewarding its fans for every goal made by the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the 2022 World Cup. As part of the Bowls for Goals promotion, Chipotle will give away 5,000 codes for free entrees every time the USMNT scores during the World Cup in Qatar. You’ll have to […]
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
Saint, Galactico, Welsh hero: The evolution of Wales captain Gareth Bale
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Trawl through the BBC Wales Today archives and you might...
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
NME
Inhaler add London and Manchester gigs to 2023 tour
Inhaler have added two new shows in London and Manchester to their 2023 tour. The Dublin band have already confirmed a series of UK tour dates in February 2023 but they will now play their biggest headline UK shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 19 and May 20.
