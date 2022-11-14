ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

PHOTOS: Fire quickly put under control after spreading to attic of Slidell home

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — Emergency responders on the North Shore were on the scene of an early-morning fire in Slidell’s Eden Isles subdivision on Monday (Nov. 14).

According to the St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District #1 , the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive. Detectives say the fire quickly spread to the home’s attic but was quickly brought under control by emergency personnel.

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Eden Isles Subdivision

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlM2I_0jASQn4t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTi2I_0jASQn4t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAuL2_0jASQn4t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XkQu_0jASQn4t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1o9F_0jASQn4t00

Everyone in the home was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Photos: Firefighters battle house fire in Eden Isles

SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters in Slidell quickly responded and extinguished a house fire in Eden Isles Monday morning. When fire crews arrived on the scene they found the exterior of the home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive on fire. The fire spread from the rear of...
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive

Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy