PHOTOS: Fire quickly put under control after spreading to attic of Slidell home

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — Emergency responders on the North Shore were on the scene of an early-morning fire in Slidell’s Eden Isles subdivision on Monday (Nov. 14).

According to the St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District #1 , the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Eden Isles Drive. Detectives say the fire quickly spread to the home’s attic but was quickly brought under control by emergency personnel.

Everyone in the home was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

