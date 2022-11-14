ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Report

Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake

The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Hill Country residents opposed to Vulcan Quarry request rehearing

This story has been updated. The fight against the construction of a 1,500-acre quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde isn’t over yet. A ruling in September by a three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals, which Comal County environmentalists called “a slap in the face,” restored an air quality permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to Vulcan Materials, allowing construction of its Hill Country rock quarry to proceed.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Report

Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy

Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio City Council mulls another no-confidence vote, this time for Perry

San Antonio City Council will consider a vote of no confidence and ask Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) to resign on Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday. Perry allegedly left the scene of an accident Sunday, a misdemeanor he was arrested for Thursday, and is still under investigation for a DWI. Later Thursday, SAPD released a redacted portion of the body camera footage from that night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst

This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio

On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

