San Antonio Chamber President Richard Perez steps down
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez announced on Thursday plans to leave the organization after 15 years. Perez sent a farewell email saying he plans to finish out the year in his role, then consult for the organization in 2023 while it looks for a new leader.
McManus denies ‘special treatment’ for Councilman Perry in hit-and-run investigation
Before San Antonio City Council issued a vote of no confidence for Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) this week, Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) relayed his and his constituents’ concerns that Perry received preferential treatment by the criminal justice system after his arrest for what appeared to be a drunken hit-and-run.
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake
The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
Texas A&M-San Antonio’s president will depart for job in California
Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Wednesday announced President Cynthia Teniente-Matson has accepted a new role as president of San José State University. She will begin her new job in January. John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said a nationwide search to replace her will begin “immediately.”...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
A judge ruled Title 42 illegal. Will San Antonio see more migrants seeking asylum?
This article has been updated. Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed the U.S. government to expel asylum-seekers at the southern border was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday. It’s unclear what the ruling, or the Biden administration’s response, could mean for the flow of migrants through San Antonio....
Zip code, income and race still major factors in Bexar County residents’ health
The first triennial health study on Bexar County residents since the pandemic began revealed “some glimpses of improvement” from previous reports, but overall, social, racial and geographic inequities continue to drive local health disparities, the study found. The nonprofit Health Collaborative released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment...
Applications open to fill San Antonio City Council’s temporary District 10 vacancy
Applications are open to fill District 10’s temporary vacancy on the San Antonio City Council, following Councilman Clayton Perry’s request for a sabbatical. City Council voted Monday to allow the councilman to take a leave of absence after admitting to being involved in an alleged hit-and-run car crash earlier this month.
Hill Country residents opposed to Vulcan Quarry request rehearing
This story has been updated. The fight against the construction of a 1,500-acre quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde isn’t over yet. A ruling in September by a three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals, which Comal County environmentalists called “a slap in the face,” restored an air quality permit issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to Vulcan Materials, allowing construction of its Hill Country rock quarry to proceed.
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas sends tremors as far as San Antonio, Dallas
Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Mentone. San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the shaking “out of an abundance of caution.”. The U.S. Geological Survey’s website, which...
City Council votes ‘no confidence’ in Perry, grants sabbatical after hit-and-run crash
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Monday to admonish Councilman Clayton Perry for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Nov. 6, but ultimately declined to ask him to resign. The District 10 councilman admitted to leaving the scene of an accident near his home...
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy
Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Turning focus from East Side, developer doubles down in Tobin Hill
The number of residential units in a downtown neighborhood could double in the coming years if the plans of a California real estate investment company and developer get approval to proceed. Harris Bay, the developer behind the Essex Modern City project that never materialized on the East Side, is looking...
Sound and fury: After more than a year, Noise Ordinance Task Force more divided than ever
After more than a year of work on a potential new noise ordinance for San Antonio, business owners and residents remain at odds over how to resolve persistent noise complaints. Some residents bemoan lax enforcement of the existing ordinance while businesses are concerned that onerous new regulations could impact their profit margins.
San Antonio City Council mulls another no-confidence vote, this time for Perry
San Antonio City Council will consider a vote of no confidence and ask Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) to resign on Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday. Perry allegedly left the scene of an accident Sunday, a misdemeanor he was arrested for Thursday, and is still under investigation for a DWI. Later Thursday, SAPD released a redacted portion of the body camera footage from that night.
San Antonio solar panel manufacturer to triple capacity by 2024
When Mission Solar Energy first fired up its production lines, the San Antonio-based solar panel manufacturer’s job was straightforward: build enough solar panels to supply seven solar farms commissioned by CPS Energy. Since 2017, the company, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, has stood on its own, manufacturing panels...
Rep. Castro urges Congress to make DACA permanent during lame duck session
The clock is ticking for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which is at risk of being declared illegal if Congress doesn’t pass legislation to save it, said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) on Tuesday. Castro gathered San Antonio business leaders and others for a virtual...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio
On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
