ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2bN6_0jASPsD500

Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in a statement to Variety Monday morning.

According to TMZ , Leno was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly out of nowhere. Sources tell the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned, but the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

A longtime employee of Leno’s told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that it was a steam car that caused the problem. The steam was made by gas and the comedian was sprayed with some gas that ignited.

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance last minute on Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Sin City.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference, which People obtained on Monday.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to KTLA, the hospital said: “Jay Leno is in stable condition and he’s receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”

The statement goes on to say that he “is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.'”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far. The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Ex-NFL player linked to winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

Remember Joe Chahayed, the owner of the Altadena convenience store that sold the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket earlier this week? It turns out, his son-in-law is former NFL player Domata Peko Sr., TMZ reported. Peko, who played defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, congratulated “Baba Chahayed,” on Twitter after the Joe’s Service Center owner […]
ALTADENA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

88K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy