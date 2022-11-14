Read full article on original website
WKRC
Leading sports betting site partners with Cincinnati casino to create sportsbook feature
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In 45 days, Ohioans will be able to bet on sports, legally. Cincinnati is getting a brand new sportsbook location, too. In a few weeks, the ponies will get some company at Belterra Park Cincinnati, as the casino is partnering with FanDuel in creating a sportsbook feature.
WKRC
Freemantle posts triple-double in Xavier's win over Fairfield
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Zach Freemantle posted a triple-double and helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night. Freemantle finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, six turnovers, and two blocks. Jack Nunge added 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points...
WKRC
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
WKRC
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
WKRC
New study reveals 'shocking' number of deaths in southern Ohio county
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Families in distress... Duane Pohlman went on a nationwide quest to get answers about too many deaths. So what's causing alarming fatality rates in a neighboring county?. Watch Monday at 6 p.m. on Local 12.
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
WKRC
Latest false active shooter calls target 3 Cincinnati schools
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police quickly responded after receiving a call about an active shooter at Withrow High School in Hyde Park Wednesday. Cincinnati Public Schools said Dater High School and Western Hills High school also received false threats, also called swatting. The threats all turned out to be...
WKRC
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
WKRC
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
WKRC
Project Runway star Asha Ama celebrates African American hair, fashion with AfroSwag
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Project Runway star and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is celebrating the beauty of black hair. You can be part of her fashion show called AfroSwag, the hair show and fashion experience.
WKRC
2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
WKRC
Costco closes one Cincinnati location, opens another
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Wholesale retailer Costco just closed one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but the region will not be left unserved: a new store has also just opened. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) closed its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road for the final time on...
WKRC
Asian elephant moves (temporarily) from Cincinnati Zoo to Columbus Zoo
A 10,000-pound bull elephant was moved from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Columbus Zoo Tuesday. Sabu was moved in an attempt to allow him to contribute to the survival of his species. In Columbus, he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
WKRC
What to expect: Snow showers with Arctic cold front arrives in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - November? It feels more like February!. Highs were only in the middle to upper 30s in Cincinnati with wind chills in the 20s all day under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Changes start later in the night into Friday as an Artic cold front arrives. This will...
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
WKRC
Fans upset at Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift presale slows to a crawl, freezes for some
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was plenty of hype and anticipation when the presale began on November 15 for Taylor Swift tickets. Her upcoming tour includes two dates in Cincinnati; June 30 and July 1 at Paycor stadium. But all that excitement turned to disappointment for some and anger targeted at...
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
