Larry E. Johnson
Larry E. Johnson, 79, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:40 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Oak Lane Rehabilitation Center, Stronghurst, IL. Larry was born June 24, 1943 in Monmouth, IL the son of Eldon Albert and Ruby Lucille (Swedlund) Johnson. He was raised and educated, in Roseville, IL graduating from Roseville High in 1961, earing BA in Music from Northeastern Illinois University in 1971 and his Master Degree in Voice Performance from Western Illinois University in 1974.
A. Elaine Smith
A. Elaine Smith, 89, formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Resthave Home of Whiteside County in Morrison, Illinois. She was born July 22, 1933 in Galesburg, the daughter of Ernest W. and Maefra Mae (Simpson) Larsen. She married Frederick “Fred” H. Smith on April 3, 1955 at the Abingdon Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Richard (Dolorise) Larsen and one nephew, Jon Larsen.
Monica Berlin
Monica Berlin, cherished professor and poet, died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 49. Monica was the Richard & Sophie D. Henke Distinguished Professor of English at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. On faculty since 1998, she received the Philip Green Wright-Lombard College Prize for Distinguished Teaching and a Knox College Young Alumni Achievement Award. She was beloved by over two decades of students and colleagues to whom, in the words of her colleague Elizabeth Carlin Metz, “[s]he gave the absolute best and inspired the absolute best . . . asking only that we hold ourselves honestly to account.” She served her communities as Associate Director for The Program in Creative Writing at Knox, as the chair of the Knox English department, as an editor, and on the Galesburg Public Library Board of Trustees. She was the director of The Space, a writing studio and literary center she founded in the heart of Galesburg. She was the curator of the “Weekly Poem” sent to Knox College majors, alumni, and friends for more than 20 years.
Patricia L. Bresnahan
Patricia L. Bresnahan, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:35 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Pat was born September 6, 1941 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Harry, Jr. and Dorothy (Boyd) Mills. She was raised and educated in the Monmouth area and graduated from Warren High School in 1960.
Andrew C. Bertelsen
Andrew C. Bertelsen, 51, of Columbia, MD, formerly of Monmouth, IL, passed away on November 1, 2022 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. He was born on June 23, 1971 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Dale Bertelsen and Rosemary (Chesher) Ashby. Andrew was raised and educated in the Monmouth area and graduated from Warren High School in 1989.
Scots Outlast Red Devils in Overtime on Wednesday
MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/16/2022) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team had to work into overtime on Wednesday, but they came away with their first win of the season, 59-54 at Eureka College. After leading by as many as 14 in the second half, the Scots sent the game to overtime with nine seconds remaining and won the extra period 12-7 to win the game.
Supporting Chargers Athletics is More than Just Giving
Carl Sandburg College is currently in the midst of their 70 for Sandburg fall campaign to raise $70,000 for Chargers athletics programs, which Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson says this is more than a giving campaign:. “This is much more than a giving campaign. It is really a chance for...
Manufacturing Company Opening in Galesburg will Create 100 Full-Time Jobs
A new manufacturing company, FCA Packaging, will be opening in Galesburg, creating 100 full-time jobs, shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “A company called FCA Packaging; this is a project that is going to create 100 new full-time jobs and will invest a little over $2 million. If you are not familiar with FCA they build packaging solutions for customers in manufacturing, aerospace defense industry, they basically supply crates and packaging to a whole host of other companies around the United States. They have I think 35 locations in 17 states, pretty big deal. Really glad to have them join the Knox County community and we are thankful to the City of Galesburg that stepped up and assisted with $2,000 per job incentives that helped us land the deal.”
Award Winning “Proof” Takes the Stage This Weekend on Monmouth College Campus
Five Monmouth College students will be directing the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning production “Proof” with two different casts, this weekend inside Wells Theater on the Monmouth College campus. Director of Theater Doug Rankin previews the plot of the upcoming production:. “It is a really interesting sort of...
With Four in Double Figures, Scots Cruise to Monday Win
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put four players in double figures en route to an 89-52 blowout of Central Christian College of the Bible on Monday night. The win moves the Scots to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 at home as they shot 56% from the field.
Carl Sandburg College Scholarship Applications Now Open
Carl Sandburg College Foundation Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year as well as the Sampson Promise and now open. Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson explains changes to the Sampson Promise scholarship will begin next school year for those eligible students:. “A couple of things to note for this year...
Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children
Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
United Red Storm Girls Basketball Gets New Era Started Under First-Year Head Coach Chris Olson
The United Red Storm girls basketball team has started their season off by splitting a pair of games in the ROWVA/Ridgwood tournament this week. They cruised to a win on Monday over Monmouth-Roseville’s JV squad 42-10, but fell to Abingdon-Avon 54-38 on Tuesday. First year Head Coach Chris Olson, appearing on the WRAM morning show, praised his team for the many positives they displayed in their first two games.
Holst, Grundman, Ticheli, and Sousa will Be Featured During Sunday’s Symphonic Concert
The Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band will perform their Fall 2022 Band Concert this Sunday, November 20th at 2 pm. Director of Athletic and Symphonic Concert Bands John Eckstine, says there will be music for all to enjoy:. The fall concert is free and open to the public and will...
Despite a Late Regular Season Win over State Final Opponent, Heat Coach Kirby Not Overlooking Clippers
The snow may be falling in Illinos, but the Heat is still on in Biggsville, The West Central high school 8-man football team is going to the I8FA state finals. With 4.2 seconds it looked like the home team Polo Marcos were on their way to knocking out West Central for the second straight season in the semifinals, but Kaiden Droste scored from 26 yards out as time expired to secure a thrilling 50-48 win for the visiting Heat.
How to Spot a Cold vs Flu vs RSV vs COVID
Cold and flu season is here, but how do you tell the different between the current respiratory illnesses? Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link helps break the symptoms down:. “Is it a cold, is it flu, is it COVID, or is it RSV? The important thing is if you...
