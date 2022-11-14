Monica Berlin, cherished professor and poet, died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 49. Monica was the Richard & Sophie D. Henke Distinguished Professor of English at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. On faculty since 1998, she received the Philip Green Wright-Lombard College Prize for Distinguished Teaching and a Knox College Young Alumni Achievement Award. She was beloved by over two decades of students and colleagues to whom, in the words of her colleague Elizabeth Carlin Metz, “[s]he gave the absolute best and inspired the absolute best . . . asking only that we hold ourselves honestly to account.” She served her communities as Associate Director for The Program in Creative Writing at Knox, as the chair of the Knox English department, as an editor, and on the Galesburg Public Library Board of Trustees. She was the director of The Space, a writing studio and literary center she founded in the heart of Galesburg. She was the curator of the “Weekly Poem” sent to Knox College majors, alumni, and friends for more than 20 years.

