This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Southeast D.C. Community Fights to Reclassify Public Charter Schools
For months, residents of Randle Heights in Southeast have appealed to the D.C. Office of Zoning to reclassify public charter schools as private schools in its regulations. The post Southeast D.C. Community Fights to Reclassify Public Charter Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
'Overlooked and overdue.' Parents demand DCPS renovate 100-year-old Whittier Elementary
WASHINGTON (7News) — There’s a DCPS school cluster around 5th and Sheridan, NW: Coolidge High School, next to Ida B Wells Middle School, across the street from Whittier Elementary School. Coolidge and Wells have undergone extensive renovations. The nearly 100-year-old Whittier building has not and according to DCPS’s...
WAMU
D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools in need are shortchanged
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy
Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
DC mayor discusses plans with Street Smart campaign
WASHINGTON — A Street Smart campaign that partners with D.C., suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia was announced on Thursday to promote safer roads for pedestrians and bicyclists in the DMV area. Editor's Note: The video above was published on September 18, 2022. The event was on Wheeler Road and...
Bowser outlines details of 3-year plan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C. She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism. She said she aims to provide these […]
WJLA
D.C.-based nonprofit, military retirement community recognizes its caregivers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.-based nonprofit Ceca Foundation has been working with a local military retirement community for the past decade, handing out awards to caregivers who have dedicated their lives to helping veterans and their families. The program has come full circle. The story starts in the early 1940s,...
WJLA
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus sends letter to BOE rejecting new standards of learning
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) sent a letter to the Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday rejecting the Revisionist Standards of Learning proposed by the Governor’s Administration. The full letter can be seen here:. VLBC Letter to VA Board of ... by ABC7...
washingtoninformer.com
Spotlight on Black Environmentalist: Tiffany FitzGerald, Executive Director at DC Greens
After working behind the scenes in nonprofits for more than 15 years, Tiffany FitzGerald had no intention of stepping into the spotlight. Earlier this year, she noticed that a job posting for an executive director role at DC Greens, a food justice nonprofit, had remained open for a while. She offered to give the search team some recommendations.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund
The Bowser administration said a new round of grants for the Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in D.C.'s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. The post Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — With two weeks of November left, are you looking for anything to do in the DMV area this weekend? Below's a list of some events going on. DowntownDC Holiday Market -- Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW. Freedom Weekend -- Grace Covenant Church of DC...
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
Hilltop
Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year
Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
alxnow.com
ACPS: Millions needed for upcoming capital projects due to cost increases
Construction and other capital improvement costs for next fiscal year have increased for Alexandria City Public Schools by millions. More than $14 million out of the $24 million in cost increases for new and existing capital improvement projects is due to supply chain issues and cost escalations, ACPS staff reported in a presentation to the School Board on Monday (Nov. 14).
WJLA
Mayor Muriel Bowser activates DC Hypothermia Alert
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced through Twitter on Tuesday that the District's Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7 p.m. This comes as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with cold rain coming down as well. Bowser encouraged everyone through her tweet to, "Check...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves changes to controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council gave final approval to a massive overhaul of the District's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council unanimously voted in favor of the bill Tuesday. While there was consensus on much of the 450-page bill, provisions to reduce maximum sentences, the elimination of...
WTOP
DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food
The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
