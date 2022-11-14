ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAMU

D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools in need are shortchanged

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered.
WTOP

Fairfax Co. weighs changes to high school grading policy

Virginia’s largest school system has started the process of reevaluating its high school grading policy, after principals reported variation in grading processes from school to school. Sloan Presidio, Fairfax County Public Schools chief academic officer, said during a work session Tuesday that the county hadn’t reviewed grading and reporting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC mayor discusses plans with Street Smart campaign

WASHINGTON — A Street Smart campaign that partners with D.C., suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia was announced on Thursday to promote safer roads for pedestrians and bicyclists in the DMV area. Editor's Note: The video above was published on September 18, 2022. The event was on Wheeler Road and...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Bowser outlines details of 3-year plan

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C. She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism. She said she aims to provide these […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team

LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices

Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund

The Bowser administration said a new round of grants for the Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in D.C.'s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. The post Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA

LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — With two weeks of November left, are you looking for anything to do in the DMV area this weekend? Below's a list of some events going on. DowntownDC Holiday Market -- Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW. Freedom Weekend -- Grace Covenant Church of DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC unanimously passes overhaul of century-old criminal code

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a unanimous vote, DC Council approved a massive overhaul of its criminal code, 16 years in the making. DC’s criminal code was written in 1901 and has only ever been revised in piece-meal. “Most states made this change (to their criminal code) decades ago, we’re really late to the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Howard Student Named Glamour’s College Women Of The Year

Howard University junior Evolone Layne was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year. Layne’s accomplishments in the STEM field led to the honor. The nomination process included submitting a resume, a statement about a social issue she was passionate about and an interview to discuss her application.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

ACPS: Millions needed for upcoming capital projects due to cost increases

Construction and other capital improvement costs for next fiscal year have increased for Alexandria City Public Schools by millions. More than $14 million out of the $24 million in cost increases for new and existing capital improvement projects is due to supply chain issues and cost escalations, ACPS staff reported in a presentation to the School Board on Monday (Nov. 14).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Mayor Muriel Bowser activates DC Hypothermia Alert

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced through Twitter on Tuesday that the District's Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7 p.m. This comes as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with cold rain coming down as well. Bowser encouraged everyone through her tweet to, "Check...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves changes to controversial criminal code

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council gave final approval to a massive overhaul of the District's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council unanimously voted in favor of the bill Tuesday. While there was consensus on much of the 450-page bill, provisions to reduce maximum sentences, the elimination of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC program helps seniors shop for healthy food

The older you get, the more important it is to stay healthy. But especially now, with inflation being felt at grocery stores, it can be hard to choose between healthier, more-expensive food and less-healthy, cheaper alternatives. On Tuesday, D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) is launching a pilot...
WASHINGTON, DC

