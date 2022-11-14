Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
KSDK
Honeymoon Chocolates brings all things honey & chocolate
ST. LOUIS — Looking for some sweets to keep you cool this winter season?! Honeymoon Chocolates crafts ethical chocolate that is sweetened with raw honey. The Clayton storefront offers classes, tastings, and event space for all things honey + chocolate. Co-Founders, Cam and Haley Loyet, joined our Show Me kitchen to share an inside look on their delicious products, including some of the best drinking chocolate in all of St. Louis.
KSDK
3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
KSDK
Winter Wonderland light display opens Friday in Tilles Park
The 37th annual light display at Tilles Park will open 6:30 p.m. Friday to people walking through. The display opens to cars on Nov. 23.
KSDK
Finishing touches ahead of Festivities: Crews prep Kiener Plaza for annual Festival of Lights
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in Kiener Plaza ahead of the annual Ameren Festival of Lights. For the 75th year, The Salvation Army will light its tree of lights, kicking off Winterfest on Saturday, November 19th. The fun begins at 3 pm...
KSDK
The Muny announces 2023 show lineup
The Muny in St. Louis announced first-time shows like "Beautiful" and "Rent." "Beauty and the Beast" and "West Side Story" are back for 2023.
Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend
The igloos for rent might be the coolest option in town for a winter date night
KSDK
Holiday Baskets from OMG! Gifts
ST. LOUIS — Looking for the perfect gift to send to your special someone this holiday season?! OMG! Gift Baskets has officially launched their Holiday line. The customizable, personalized boxes are the perfect option for those looking to spread the Christmas cheer. Tuesday morning, CEO & Founder, Angela Brown,...
KSDK
My Lou: A comedian with a conscience
St. Louis has been home to a number of well-known comedians. Brandon Taylor is hoping to be next, but he isn’t just out to tickle your funny bone.
KSDK
Taylor Swift Presale Ticket Chaos
ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Dusty from 93.7 the Bull, joined Mary in the Show Me Studio to discuss the recent presale ticket chaos for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Friday morning, swifties have another chance to take on Ticketmaster for the General Admissions sale starting at 10 a.m. Dusty’s advice? Good luck.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Gateway180
ST. LOUIS — Gateway180 is a 120 bed shelter for women, children and families experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit serves as a temporary home to their clients 24/7. Executive Director, Kathy Connors, joined Mary in studio for the Show Me St. Louis Giving Week. Connors explains their team is aggressive in assisting families to reduce their housing barriers. In fact, in 2019 – 2022, Gateway180 moved 75% of those served to next step and permanent housing. Additionally, they are currently conducting an innovative shelter to housing program with STL City.
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Giving Week: Giddo Simon Ministries
ST. LOUIS — Giddo Simon Ministries (GSM) is more to than a nonprofit. It is family. George Simon, also known as “Giddo Simon” worked at Soulard Market almost his entire life. Over the years, his family watched him give away produce to families who couldn’t afford food, give to the homeless, shelters, and food pantries. He gave it away in the back of the stand, told customers to pay when they could, and he always bought extra produce to give away to food pantries. He loved giving. It was his life and legacy. After his passing in 2016, his ten children and their families decided to continue his legacy and increase the number of people they serve. At the start of the ministry in 2017, they provided fresh produce to one food pantry. At this time, GSM is serving multiple food pantries, one school and a community outreach program. 100% of the money received goes to feed the hungry. Donations enable the ministry to sustain their mission.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis congregation Neve Shalom quietly closes after 33 years
The St. Louis area recently lost a 33-year-old congregation. Neve Shalom, a Jewish Renewal community, quietly disbanded after the High Holidays. Dwindling membership was the primary reason Neve Shalom made the difficult decision to cease operation, according to Tom Wilde, board president. “In the last days, we had about 40...
St. Louis Icon Andy Cohen Went to Rehab (the Bar)
The St. Louis native and Bravo star visited town over the weekend
KSDK
Convenience, Variety, Familiar Fashion: Market by Macy's now open in Chesterfield Commons
CHESTERFIELD - Macy's has introduced a new concept with a more convenient store model by bringing a condensed selection of the latest trends right to your neighborhood. Market by Macy's serves as the latest one-stop-shop in the Chesterfield Commons. On Friday, November 11th the Macy's team celebrated its grand opening and now, customers are invited in for all their gifting needs.
