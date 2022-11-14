ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miami.edu

The metaverse is a game changer for architects

Imagine that you are walking inside the Roman Colosseum in 72 A.D. and can explore every brick of the structure that took nine years to build but still partly stands in the center of Rome. You are not in Italy. Instead, you are a student sitting in a classroom at...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

That uncanny cone—researchers want to erase the uncertainty

While tropical cyclone activity will undoubtedly decline with the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Nov. 30, University of Miami researchers from across the institution will continue the important work of analyzing storm data throughout the year in the hopes that their efforts will help improve forecasting and modeling.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

‘Hamilton’ music director hosts master class for students

Best known for his groundbreaking work on Broadway productions “Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” “Wicked,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” renowned arranger, orchestrator, composer, and music director Alex Lacamoire’s work has redefined the sound of Broadway. Last Friday, hundreds of students from the...
CORAL GABLES, FL

