Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement

Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

GOP could keep control of Pa. house, depending on these 2 races

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin. In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.The races are still too close to call.Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Detroit

What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?

House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand

(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
COLORADO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Pa. GOP’s no good, very bad, terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party

Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. In a spirited speech on the House floor, Pelosi announced that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home — and after having done “the people’s work.” The California Democrat, a pivotal figure in U.S. history and perhaps the most powerful speaker in modern times, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Trump’s tweet during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot attacking Pence was “reckless.”. “It angered me,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.’ ”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate

Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general who called the 2020 presidential election “rigged,” conceded his loss on Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. The concession comes days after multiple news outlets on Saturday, including NBC News, had declared his opponent,...
NEVADA STATE
CBS DFW

Bus carrying migrants heading to Philadelphia, Texas Gov. Abbott confirms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --A group of migrants from the Texas border are expected to arrive in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott coordinated the trip, but city officials say Abbott did not share those plans.The city says they're preparing for roughly 30 people beginning on Wednesday. They say they've been preparing for this moment for months now.Philadelphia officials say asylum seekers will arrive at 30th Street station on Tuesday after being bussed from Del Rio, Texas. They will then head to a welcome center on Luzerne Street. The city says they have been preparing for months for their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POLITICO

With House called, Pelosi plots major announcement

MAKING HOUSE CALLS— It’s official, Republicans will control the House next year. Last night, more than a week after Election Day, the call of Rep. Mike Garcia’s win in California over Democratic challenger Christy Smith pushed Republicans to the 2018 seat threshold needed to hold the House. Seven House races remain uncalled: one in Alaska, one in Colorado and five in California. Democrats lead in four of them.
COLORADO STATE

