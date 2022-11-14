Read full article on original website
NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s New Home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t suited up for a single game with his new team yet, but it hasn’t prevented him from establishing some roots in Northeast Ohio. He is starting to live large in The Land, as he recently purchased an ostentatious new house at a...
How Much Blame Should Be On Andrew Berry This Season?
The Cleveland Browns have plenty of fans looking to blame people for the team’s 3-6 record. With finger pointing going all around, some are looking at general manager Andrew Berry. While Berry isn’t the coach, he’s a key figure behind the hiring, and firing, of people. As...
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/16/22)
It is Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for another difficult road game challenge in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Not only is the game the talk of the town, but the most recent weather forecast also is. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns...
Jacoby Brissett Comments On Playing In Buffalo Snow
The Cleveland Browns are headed to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills this weekend, and a huge snowstorm is being forecast for the area on game day. Over two feet of snow is expected, as well as moderate winds that could result in a substantial wind chill factor, especially for November.
3 Players On Browns Offense Who Have Disappointed
It is not that unusual for Cleveland Browns fans to look ahead to future years with some games left to play. But to hear, “Wait until next year” before the end of the preseason was a little strange. That was the result of the 11-game suspension of the...
Texans Set To Receive High Draft Pick From Browns If Draft Was Today
Fans who see the Cleveland Browns and their 3-6 record for the season can’t be happy. However, the anger sets in with fans with this record when they see the Houston Texans holding their 2023 first-round pick. While some might have forgotten, the Texans made a wise move to...
Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife’s Reaction To Buffalo Snow
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are relatable to most soon-to-be new parents. Carly is due with the couple’s first child (a son) in December. In her nesting mode, she is naturally growing concerned about the extreme snow forecasted for the Browns game in Buffalo this weekend.
3 Things To Know About New Browns DL Ben Stille
Fans hoped for more from Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry this week. But at least he made a move to address the team’s defensive line woes. Namely, he pilfered a 2022 UDFA off an opponent’s practice squad to replace another 2022 UDFA. Rookie Ben Stille was signed to...
Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup
With the Cleveland Browns needing all the breaks they can get, it looks like fate might shine on them. While the team is preparing for their game against the Buffalo Bills, they got some interesting news. The news follows weather reports showing Buffalo getting 3-6 feet of snow. So what...
