Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake
Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home. In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game. The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving ...
Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'
As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
