ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man.  Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy