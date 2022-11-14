Bitcoin's BTC/USD pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto entered April 5, 1975, as their date of birth on a P2P foundation online profile. The day entered by Nakamoto also coincides with another significant event. On April 5, 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the war-time Executive Order 6102 which ordered people to deliver all gold coin, bullion, and gold certificates owned by them to banks within the Federal Reserve system.

24 MINUTES AGO