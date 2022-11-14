Read full article on original website
Related
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
Your Guide To Finding Thanksgiving Meals On Turkey Day In The QC
Turkey Day is coming up fast and if you're in the QC and don't plan on cooking, here are a few options you have to enjoy a meal. I'll be the first to tell you that I cannot cook. My family never expects me to bring food to Thanksgiving because anything I try to make comes out okay maybe 37% of the time. If I were staying in the QC for the holiday, I would definitely go to a local restaurant and get a meal. It is the day of turkeys and stretchy pants, after all.
Regional food bank opens in Galesburg
A newly remodeled building at Henderson and Main streets in Galesburg is now a regional hub for River Bend Food Bank – and a new home for FISH of Galesburg food pantry. The new hub in the former Reinschmidt’s Carpet Center has 18,000 square feet of warehouse space that will increase access and help River Bend and FISH serve more people in need.
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Boil advisory lifted for West Davenport, Blue Grass
A boil advisory for Blue Grass and some parts of Davenport has been lifted. Because of two large water main breaks November 12, Iowa American Water had issued a precautionary boil advisory that impacted customers in Blue Grass and portions of west Davenport. Samples were taken from the affected areas, and tests confirmed that the water continues to meet all federal and state requirements. Iowa American Water has issued a statement that it is no longer necessary for affected customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Water leak impacts Rock Island Arsenal services
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal. According to a media release, recreational and non-emergency garrison services and programs are temporarily closed. The Post Exchange and Commissary remain open at this time, according to the release.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
Ribbon cutting set Friday for Wholly Grinds
A ribbon cutting ceremony for Wholly Grinds Coffee will be 4 p.m. Friday at Wholly Grinds Coffee, 2409 11t St., Suite B, Rock Island at Embassy Square Mall. Representatives from the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the City of Rock Island, Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation and Pastors Darryl and Kimberly Thompson will preside over the ribbon cutting.
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children
Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
From an art exhibit, to trivia, to a blues concert: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Rock out to Knox College’s pop and funk bands, as well as guitar ensembles for their end of the term concert. Free and open to the public, this concert features Daddy’s Barbecue, Buttered Noodles, Miss Izabella’s Lost Friends, S.M.I.L.F. and Two Many Guitars! The tunes turn on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Galesburg Community Arts Center, don’t miss a beat.
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
Get a Jump Start on Christmas Shopping at the Warren County History Museum Holiday Hoopla
On December 9th and 10th the Warren County History Museum will host a Holiday Hoopla, free and open to the entire public. Director Sarah Nevling has the details:. “Holiday Hoopla will start Friday, December 9th at 7 pm. We will have a free screening of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ at the museum. Then Saturday, December 10th from 10 am to 4 pm, we will have a Holiday Open House with vendors, crafters, people selling goodies, and you will be able to come listen to some music and so some shopping and start getting a head start on some of the Christmas fun.”
Galesburg Council indicates Churchill is their location of choice for Community Center
An informal vote by the City Council on Monday night indicates that they’ll be moving forward with renovating Churchill Junior High as a future community center. A majority of Alderman said they back Churchill, including Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Sarah Davis, and Jacyln Smith-Esters. Alderman Kevin Wallace says there...
Peoria advocacy group says unhoused population is in need as weather worsens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wet, cold and incapable of getting dry, that’s how those who are unsheltered described their conditions after the season’s first accumulative snowfall. “Snow always breaks my heart a little bit because for my friends who are sleeping outside it’s not fun, it’s not...
