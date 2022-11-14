Read full article on original website
TMJ4 News
Today's Talker: Taylor Swift fans are crying real tears now
In Today's Talker, Taylor Swift fans are crying real tears on their guitars after Ticketmaster canceled ticket sales for Friday.
Adele 'never been more nervous' as delayed Vegas shows begin
LAS VEGAS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Adele says she has "never been more nervous before a show" as she kicks off her delayed Las Vegas concerts on Friday, 10 months after she postponed them at the last minute.
Elon Musk ‘space karen’ insult projected onto deserted Twitter HQ
A stream of insults aimed at new Twitter boss Elon Musk has been projected onto the company’s San Francisco headquarters after workers were locked out of their offices.Insults included “supreme parasite”, “mediocre manchild”, “worthless billionaire” and “space karen”, according to footage posted online.Another projection pointed to the signage on Twitter’s headquarters with the words “Musk’s hellscape”.An NBC Bay Area reporter at the scene attributed the stunt to someone describing themself as a “projection activist”. A video of the projection has been viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter.It comes amid a tumultuous time for the social media platform,...
