A stream of insults aimed at new Twitter boss Elon Musk has been projected onto the company’s San Francisco headquarters after workers were locked out of their offices.Insults included “supreme parasite”, “mediocre manchild”, “worthless billionaire” and “space karen”, according to footage posted online.Another projection pointed to the signage on Twitter’s headquarters with the words “Musk’s hellscape”.An NBC Bay Area reporter at the scene attributed the stunt to someone describing themself as a “projection activist”. A video of the projection has been viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter.It comes amid a tumultuous time for the social media platform,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO