The Best Way To Fix A Noisy Maytag Dryer

Loud noises that are very different from normal dryer noises can be very scary. What causes the noise in a Maytag dryer? If laundry has accumulated on one side of the washer’s drum, you may hear banging noises. Use these solutions to solve your noisy Maytag dryer problem and get it working properly again, or contact a local company by googling the type of dryer repair in Toronto .

Although loud dryer noises can be intimidating, most of them are easy to fix. We’ll describe the most common noises a Maytag dryer makes before identifying the problem and suggesting ways to fix it.

Dryer banging

There may be several reasons why your dryer makes loud noises during operation.

Listed below are what is likely to be to blame for the banging sounds:

Bulky items clumped together: Rugs, plaids, and sheets tend to clump on one side of the dryer drum and make a clattering noise when it rotates. Place bulky items loosely in the drum to prevent clumping. To reposition them as needed, pause the wash cycle.

Sneakers placed in the dryer can damage dryer components and make loud noises. Shoes should be air dried on a drying rack to avoid damage and noise.

If the dryer has not been used for a long time, the drum rollers may flatten, which can cause pounding noises when restarted. The noises should stop while the dryer continues to run.

If the dryer legs are not level, you may hear rattling or banging noises. For the dryer to run as quietly as possible, all four legs should lie flat on the floor. Refer to the owner’s manual to find out how to level the feet of your particular dryer model. To ensure that each leg makes equal contact with the floor, most can be moved up or down. A broken or missing leg must be replaced.

Noise emanating from the dryer

If the Maytag dryer makes a grinding or scraping sound, small particles may be lodged in it. Objects such as nails or coins may be stuck in the front or back seam of the dryer. Stop the dryer process, look for any visible objects that may be stuck in the seams, and remove them.

Dryer creaking and banging

Lots of things, from loose items to washer vibrations, can create rattling and banging noises.

That’s why your Maytag dryer may rattle or clatter:

Fittings such as buttons, zippers and belt buckles, as well as small objects such as pencils or paper clips, can make rattling noises when the dryer drum rotates. Before placing clothes in the dryer, check the pockets for loose items and fasten the hardware. Containers, buckets, and other objects that stand on or on top of the dryer may make rattling or banging noises while the dryer is running. Remove these objects from the dryer before starting it. The dryer is too close to the washer-dryer: If the two appliances are close together, the rotation of the washer-dryer may cause the dryer housing to vibrate. Make sure there is enough space between the washer and dryer to minimize the possibility of rattling noises.

Maytag dryer noises

What happens if your Maytag dryer starts to squeak or squeal? These sounds are often the result of a component failure or an error in use.

These malfunctions can cause Maytag dryer noise, which will require expert dryer repair: