hawaiipublicradio.org

Outcomes of the 2022 election ballot amendment questions

Each county had between three and 15 charter amendment questions on their general election ballot. Ballot questions gave voters the opportunity to weigh in on a variety of proposals, ranging from creating new departments and commissions, to changing how county government operates. Approved proposals will result in changes to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate urges voters to check ballots after nearly 900 Maui votes unverified

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With close races yet to be called, the Maui County Clerk’s Office says nearly 900 ballots have not been counted because of missing or mismatched signatures. Noelani Ahia, Maui County Council candidate for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat, believes the uncounted ballots could change the outcome of...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Homeless Alliance brings attention to homelessness and hunger

About 50 sign wavers from the Maui Homeless Alliance lined the Ka‘ahumanu Avenue fronting the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to issues surrounding homelessness and hunger. Maui Economic Opportunity, Feed My Sheep, Family Life Center, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Legal...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Bayanihan Food Distribution set for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

The November 2022 Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School. “Binhi at Ani understands there is still a need for these Food Distribution drives,” said Melen...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

American Medical Response Maui welcomes new therapy dog and handler

The caregivers of American Medical Response Maui have two new colleagues – and one has four paws and a cute curly coat. Handler Michael Romo and Rampart, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle, are now bringing comfort and providing emotional support to Maui County’s EMS professionals, first responders and community members.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flash flood warning issued for Maui County

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui and Molokai Thursday night. The warning for the island of Maui was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning for the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Blood Drive set for Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 at Cameron Center on Maui

Walgreens and Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi are launching a two-week partnership to encourage blood donations during the holiday season when they tend to decline. On Maui, blood donors will have a chance to win a Walgreens gift card when the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi visits the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There also will be three drives on Oʻahu.
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Street Market accepting applications for food truck entrepreneurs

The nonprofit Maui Food Technology Center is accepting applications from food truck entrepreneurs to operate at its Maui Street Market in Kahului. The food truck hub is located in the parking lot at 150 Hana Highway, next to The Club Maui fitness center. Space is subject to availability. Rent is...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Maui: Havens

Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
WAILUKU, HI

