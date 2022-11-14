Walgreens and Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi are launching a two-week partnership to encourage blood donations during the holiday season when they tend to decline. On Maui, blood donors will have a chance to win a Walgreens gift card when the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi visits the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There also will be three drives on Oʻahu.

