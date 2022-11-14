Read full article on original website
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
Outcomes of the 2022 election ballot amendment questions
Each county had between three and 15 charter amendment questions on their general election ballot. Ballot questions gave voters the opportunity to weigh in on a variety of proposals, ranging from creating new departments and commissions, to changing how county government operates. Approved proposals will result in changes to a...
Candidate urges voters to check ballots after nearly 900 Maui votes unverified
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With close races yet to be called, the Maui County Clerk’s Office says nearly 900 ballots have not been counted because of missing or mismatched signatures. Noelani Ahia, Maui County Council candidate for the Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat, believes the uncounted ballots could change the outcome of...
Arc of Maui awarded $45K grant to support daily needs of residents in group homes
Arc of Maui County received a $45,000 grant from the Nareit Foundation that will be utilized to renovate 12 bathrooms for 20 residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in four group homes on Maui. The group homes include two in Kahului, and one each in Kīhei and Lahaina. Each...
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
Maui County unemployment at 3.9% for October, slightly above state’s 3.5%
Maui County’s unemployment rate for October was 3.9%, which was up from 3.7% in September and slightly higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 3.5% and the US rate of 3.7%, according to the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Honolulu County has the lowest...
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Maui Homeless Alliance brings attention to homelessness and hunger
About 50 sign wavers from the Maui Homeless Alliance lined the Ka‘ahumanu Avenue fronting the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to issues surrounding homelessness and hunger. Maui Economic Opportunity, Feed My Sheep, Family Life Center, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Legal...
Zoning change for Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s proposed marine conservation center
The Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will discuss a proposed resolution and bill for a zoning change for construction of a marine conservation and research center by the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute in Mā‘alaea, Maui. The topic surfaces for discussion in committee at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
Bayanihan Food Distribution set for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
The November 2022 Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School. “Binhi at Ani understands there is still a need for these Food Distribution drives,” said Melen...
American Medical Response Maui welcomes new therapy dog and handler
The caregivers of American Medical Response Maui have two new colleagues – and one has four paws and a cute curly coat. Handler Michael Romo and Rampart, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle, are now bringing comfort and providing emotional support to Maui County’s EMS professionals, first responders and community members.
Flash flood warning issued for Maui County
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui and Molokai Thursday night. The warning for the island of Maui was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The warning for the...
Blood Drive set for Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 at Cameron Center on Maui
Walgreens and Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi are launching a two-week partnership to encourage blood donations during the holiday season when they tend to decline. On Maui, blood donors will have a chance to win a Walgreens gift card when the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi visits the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There also will be three drives on Oʻahu.
The Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving services: Nov. 17 in Kahului and Nov. 22 in Lahaina
The Salvation Army will be providing over 6,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals across Hawaiʻi between now and Thanksgiving Day – including a Thanksgiving Meal and Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair in Kahului on Nov. 17 and in Lahaina on Nov. 22. Annual meal and food outreach events take place...
Maui Street Market accepting applications for food truck entrepreneurs
The nonprofit Maui Food Technology Center is accepting applications from food truck entrepreneurs to operate at its Maui Street Market in Kahului. The food truck hub is located in the parking lot at 150 Hana Highway, next to The Club Maui fitness center. Space is subject to availability. Rent is...
Seabury Hall’s “Hall-iday” event to benefit Maui United Way’s Toy Drive
Seabury Hall will host its Hall-iday event on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at its campus in Makawao. The event is free to the public with cash donations benefitting Maui United Way’s Toy Drive. Reservations for the event are required and can be completed at: seaburyhall.org. Guests...
Hospitals see patients test positive for combination of illnesses, RSV still impacting keiki
Maui Memorial Medical Center is seeing patients testing positive for two of three respiratory illnesses like COVID, Flu and RSV at the same time. However, the Hawaii Department of Health has not detected any tri-demic cases so far.
Pacific Whale Foundation announces Welcome Home the Whales 2022 event and online auction
Presented in partnership with OCEAN Organic Farm and Distillery, Welcome Home the Whales celebrates the annual return of humpback whales to Maui Nui waters with an in-person fundraising event Nov. 17 and an online auction, which began on Nov. 4, both benefiting ocean conservation nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation. Hosted at...
Visit Maui: Havens
Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
