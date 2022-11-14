ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion

The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win

The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros Select J.P. France

The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Astros ace Justin Verlander wins 2022 Americal League Cy Young Award

HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has done it again. He was named the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday. He received all 30 first-place votes, making him the unanimous winner over other finalists -- Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Astros starter Framber Valdez finished fifth.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy