FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Yardbarker
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
TMZ.com
Houston Astros Gifted Team Logo Diamond Pendants After World Series Win
The Houston Astros will have more than just a championship ring to celebrate their World Series win ... the team is also getting custom diamond pendants too!!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... the bling is coming courtesy of Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and celeb jeweler Iceman Nick -- who were so pumped that the home team got the dub over the Phillies this month, they wanted to get them some drip to show their appreciation.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Astros Select J.P. France
The Astros announced this evening they’ve selected right-hander J.P. France onto the 40-man roster. The move keeps him from being eligible for the Rule 5 draft. A 14th-round pick from Mississippi State in the 2018 draft, France spent all of this year at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked in a swing capacity for the Space Cowboys, starting 15 of his 34 outings. France pitched to a 3.90 ERA across 110 2/3 innings, punching out an above-average 28.3% of opponents against a slightly elevated 10.6% walk rate.
World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, David Hensley take in Rockets game at the Toyota Center
HOUSTON — A couple of short stops made a short stop at the Houston Rockets game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Houston Astros players Jeremy Peña and David Hensley were spotted in the crowd at Toyota Center. Peña, the World Series MVP, who was fresh off...
Astros ace Justin Verlander wins 2022 Americal League Cy Young Award
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has done it again. He was named the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday. He received all 30 first-place votes, making him the unanimous winner over other finalists -- Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Astros starter Framber Valdez finished fifth.
Tiger Woods is bringing his new family-friendly putting facility to Katy
KATY, Texas — If you want to play golf like a pro, you'll want to experience the massive new putting complex coming to the Houston area!. Golf legend Tiger Woods is opening his fifth location of PopStroke before the end of the year. And this one's coming to Katy.
Eater
Golf Legend Tiger Woods Is Launching a Massive Putting Complex in Katy This December
Tiger Woods is bringing his footprint and golfing legacy to Katy this December. The golf champion and his team are slated to open the fifth location of Popstroke, a Florida-born golf and entertainment complex, at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard in early December, according to a spokesperson. The two-story complex will...
