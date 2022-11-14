Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details. (Below) Young Black and IN...
kusi.com
Salvation Army discuss Thanksgiving meals & Tree Lighting event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is doing its best to help those in need this holiday season. Divisional Secretary of San Diego County’s Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano joined the show to talk about the organizations plans for the holidays.
kusi.com
Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation & San Diego Padres give away 1,000 Turkeys
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in partnership with the San Diego Padres and National School District will be giving away 1,000 free turkeys to families on November 17. The donation comes in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back...
kusi.com
Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation begins community outreach ahead of holiday season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Holiday season, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation wants to help struggling families and seniors. With the cost of living so high, they want to make sure people aren’t falling into more debt, whether it’s with electricity bills, water bills, toys for the kids, or whatever it is, they want to step up.
kusi.com
Food insecurity on the rise during homeless and hunger awareness week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s homeless and hunger awareness week, and experts say more and more San Diego families are finding it harder to put food on the table. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was live at Feeding San Diego to find out why the problem is growing, and what the nonprofit organization is working on to help fix it.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996. This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help. If you know a struggling family...
kusi.com
San Diego Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” opens November 18
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Internationally Acclaimed Light Experience “Lightscape” Opens at San Diego Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18th. The enchanting, after-dark experience is set along a one-mile trail featuring over one million lights showcasing awe-inspiring installations by international artists. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest...
kusi.com
ABC Youth Foundation provides kids an alternative to drugs and violence
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billy Moore, the son of boxing legend Archie Moore, is using punches to empower San Diego’s youth. The ABC Youth Foundation is giving kids an alternative to drugs and gang violence by helping them master the sport of boxing. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski reported live...
kusi.com
Regional Championship Veteran Golf tournament on Nov. 16
FALLBROOK (KUSI) – The Regional Championship Veteran Golf event was held on Wednesday , Nov. 16 at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook, San Diego. The event featured 80 of the region’s top Veteran and first responder golfers. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the event to...
kusi.com
Navy trades free land for updated NAVWAR facilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the midway district is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. Rafer Weigel is live in the Midway District with...
kusi.com
Exec. Producer Lesley Paterson discusses “All Quiet on the Western Front”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Critics are calling the new Netflix movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” one of the best war movies ever made. The film follows the life of a German soldier after enlisting in the army with his friends during World War I. Joining...
kusi.com
Thanksgiving dinner price-spikes put a damper on the holiday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation has affected most families over the coruse of the last year. Now, with holidays approaching, budgets are looking tight and turkeys are looking expensive. The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has doubled in the last twenty years. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Sully,...
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria promises executive order to curb fentanyl distribution
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis that killed 812 San Diegans in 2021; the death toll in 2022 surpassed this by June. City leaders are now trying to take action to curb this horrifying trend. One proposed method to curb the...
kusi.com
Mayor Gloria directs City of San Diego to target beach bonfire companies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has seen firepits removed from coastal areas in the last decade. Now, bonfire-for-hire businesses may be put out of businesses. The City of San Diego will vote on whether or not to ban all out-of-pit fires this week. KUSI’s Ed...
kusi.com
Chula Vista residents attend workshop to help guide future of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Nearly three months ago, Chula Vista leaders temporarily closed Harborside Park after it was being taken over by homeless. The park is directly next to an elementary school, and it was clear to parents and concerned residents that the rampant drug abuse and living conditions were not okay for the young children to see.
kusi.com
Del Mar Fairgrounds to open new $17 million concert venue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Come early 2023, San Diego will be home to a brand new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The new venue run by Belly Up Entertainment will seat 1,900. This project has been in the works for years, beginning in the months prior to the pandemic.
kusi.com
Jacobs Performing Arts Center set to debut in Liberty Station in 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The NTC Foundation announced a partnership Wednesday with Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre to renovate a historic building at Liberty Station and open a performing arts center in 2024. The foundation, which works to preserve Naval Training Center buildings in what is now Liberty Station,...
kusi.com
El Cajon continues to battle against San Diego County on homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Teresa Sardina has more on the story.
kusi.com
San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. looks for interested candidates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has dozens of career opportunities to pick from. Being an officer is far from the only option within the department, and working with the Sheriff’s Dept. is a great way to serve the community. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
kusi.com
Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
Comments / 0