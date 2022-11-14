ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details. (Below) Young Black and IN...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Food insecurity on the rise during homeless and hunger awareness week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s homeless and hunger awareness week, and experts say more and more San Diego families are finding it harder to put food on the table. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was live at Feeding San Diego to find out why the problem is growing, and what the nonprofit organization is working on to help fix it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This is a longtime San Diego tradition, put on by Tommy Sablan since 1996. This year, Little Tommy is looking for families to help. If you know a struggling family...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” opens November 18

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Internationally Acclaimed Light Experience “Lightscape” Opens at San Diego Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18th. The enchanting, after-dark experience is set along a one-mile trail featuring over one million lights showcasing awe-inspiring installations by international artists. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Regional Championship Veteran Golf tournament on Nov. 16

FALLBROOK (KUSI) – The Regional Championship Veteran Golf event was held on Wednesday , Nov. 16 at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook, San Diego. The event featured 80 of the region’s top Veteran and first responder golfers. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the event to...
FALLBROOK, CA
kusi.com

Navy trades free land for updated NAVWAR facilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the midway district is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. Rafer Weigel is live in the Midway District with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Thanksgiving dinner price-spikes put a damper on the holiday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation has affected most families over the coruse of the last year. Now, with holidays approaching, budgets are looking tight and turkeys are looking expensive. The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has doubled in the last twenty years. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Sully,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista residents attend workshop to help guide future of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Nearly three months ago, Chula Vista leaders temporarily closed Harborside Park after it was being taken over by homeless. The park is directly next to an elementary school, and it was clear to parents and concerned residents that the rampant drug abuse and living conditions were not okay for the young children to see.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Del Mar Fairgrounds to open new $17 million concert venue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Come early 2023, San Diego will be home to a brand new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The new venue run by Belly Up Entertainment will seat 1,900. This project has been in the works for years, beginning in the months prior to the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jacobs Performing Arts Center set to debut in Liberty Station in 2024

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The NTC Foundation announced a partnership Wednesday with Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre to renovate a historic building at Liberty Station and open a performing arts center in 2024. The foundation, which works to preserve Naval Training Center buildings in what is now Liberty Station,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reaction to City Council Vote of Ash Street Bond

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego City leaders, headed by Mayor Todd Gloria, are seeking $175 million to pay for the recent Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza buyouts. This could cost the city roughly $11.6 million per year for the next three decades. Mike Aguirre, former San...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy