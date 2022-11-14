Read full article on original website
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
SCOTT DARLING CALLS ST. LOUIS 'THE WORST CITY IN THE COUNTRY,' KELLY CHASE ABSOLUTELY OWNS HIM IN RESPONSE
Retired NHL goaltender-turned-analyst and stand-up comedian Scott Darling had some choice words for the city of St. Louis during his recent appearance on Blackhawks Talk. Darling called St. Louis the worst city in the United States, adding that it was the first city he listed on his no-trade clause in his playing days.
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION
The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
CALL THE COPS! VIKTOR ARVIDSSON ABSOLUTELY ROBS CONNOR MCDAVID
Connor McDavid nearly had yet another highlight reel tally to add to his already massive store. He completely burned the Kings' defense - Drew Doughty, no biggie - and one-handed the puck over Calvin Petersen. If not for an absolutely heroic play by Viktor Arvidsson, he would have scored. But...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Video of Vikings Play-By-Play Broadcaster Paul Allen Calling Ending of Bills Game is Tremendous
Very entertaining to watch.
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
GAUDREAU HAS NO REGRETS WITH SIGNING IN COLUMBUS AMID TEAM'S POOR START
He's only 14 games into a seven-year contract that he signed this summer, but Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is already being asked if he has any regrets signing in Columbus amid the team's poor start to the 2022-23 season. "I love the city here in Columbus. I love the...
KINGS' FORWARD TRIPPED BY DARNELL NURSE, RESULTS IN SCARY COLLISION
The Kings-Oilers game on Wednesday got pretty chippy. First, Connor McDavid took an awkward check from Alex Edler, Drew Doughty was in the mix all night, and it was just a physical game from then on. Things took a scary turn when Kings forward Rasmus Kupari collided with Edmonton's Darnell Nurse and hit the boards in an extremely dangerous manner.
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
DUCKS HAVE REPORTEDLY NOT STARTED EXTENSION TALKS WITH STAR FORWARD TREVOR ZEGRAS
The Anaheim Ducks have a big decision to make with one of their young stars, Trevor Zegras, who is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. They could either decide to lock him up long-term, which is ideal for what the team is trying to build, or if Zegras is looking to maximize how much money he earns, he could sign a bridge deal and wait for a few years for the salary cap to go up significantly.
ARBER XHEKAJ DUMPS A BLUE JACKET INTO HABS' BENCH
Arber Xhekaj is strong like an ox. This much has been known. With the Montreal Canadiens' blue line fairly packed, he has to play to his strengths if he wishes to maintain his spot on the team. Doing stuff like this cannot possibly hurt his stock with Montreal's coaching staff.
DALLAS STARS GOALIE STRETCHERED OFF IN SCARY SCENE
Dallas Stars' goalie Scott Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice after a seemingly harmless play. He made a grabbing motion to his back after the fact, which could indicate a serious injury. Seriously hoping for the best for him. Spinal injuries must be treated with the utmost care and attention,...
MITCH MARNER GETS ABSOLUTELY COOKED ON HIS FIRST SHIFT ON DEFENSE
Mitch Marner took exactly one shift on defense against the New Jersey Devils, and it was enough for head coach Sheldon Keefe to table that idea for the rest of the contest. He had a 1-v-1 against Devils' captain Nico Hischier and got cooked like a Thanksgiving turkey. Personally, I...
BLACKHAWKS PROSPECT YIELDS NINE ASSETS IN RETURN IN MONSTER WHL TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks 2021 #32nd overall draft selection - defenseman Nolan Allan - was traded today from the Prince Albert Raiders to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. The deal saw Allan, along with Reese Shaw (2024 draft eligible), traded in exchange for a massive return. FULL TRADE.
OILERS LOAN YOUNG FORWARD TO AHL BAKERSFIELD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday afternoon that they have young forward Tyler Benson to their AHL club. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 3. Benson will look to find...
JAROMIR JAGR MOURNING DEATH OF FATHER, JAROMIR JAGR SR.
One of the best players to ever wear an NHL jersey is mourning the death of the person who introduced him to the sport of hockey. Jaromir Jagr Sr., father of future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr, has passed away at the age of 82. Jagr Sr. was a former hockey player...
