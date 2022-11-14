ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

The Tennessee Titans Are Doing It Again

The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. They are also 6-3. OK, they’re not the worst offense in football. They’re the worst offense in football in terms of yards per drive, but they’re 24th in expected points added per play, 21st in DVOA, 26th in points per game. So … pretty bad.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed

The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger

The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game

Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
CLEVELAND, OH

