atozsports.com
A Person Close to OBJ Reveals Just How ‘in’ the Dallas Cowboys are
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are coming off their latest loss. This time at the hands of the then reeling Green Bay Packers. In the game, WR CeeDee Lamb went off for what might be his best performance of his career so far. 11 catches on 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
The Ringer
The Tennessee Titans Are Doing It Again
The Tennessee Titans have the worst offense in football. They are also 6-3. OK, they’re not the worst offense in football. They’re the worst offense in football in terms of yards per drive, but they’re 24th in expected points added per play, 21st in DVOA, 26th in points per game. So … pretty bad.
Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday
The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed
The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league. On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Location Change For Browns Vs. Bills Game
Given the daunting weather forecast for the Buffalo area, it was a wise decision on the part of the NFL to make the location change to Detriot for the Week 11 Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game. Fans had hilarious reactions to the change that are guaranteed to give anyone...
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
