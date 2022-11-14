Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO