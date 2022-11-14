ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky

Auburn (4-6) is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Texas A&M. The key matchup is Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense. Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
alabamanews.net

Frigid Thursday Night, Cool Through This Weekend

Thursday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell just below the freezing mark of 32° in most locations. However, Thursday night looks even colder. In fact, it could be the coldest night of the Fall season so far. Friday morning lows likely range from the mid to upper 20s in most locations. Frost could be widespread early Friday morning due to a combination of light to calm winds overnight with a generally clear sky.
ALABAMA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Nasice stands out from the crowd

As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Lovett opens eatery in food court

Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL

