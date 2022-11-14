Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Auburn Looks for Second Straight Win in Home Finale Against Western Kentucky
Auburn (4-6) is trying to become bowl eligible and needs wins over Western Kentucky and No. 8 Alabama to reach six victories. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Texas A&M. The key matchup is Auburn’s offense against Western Kentucky’s opportunistic defense. Auburn is...
FAMU submits bid to host NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff game
The Florida A&M University football team is a win away from potentially hosting an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff game.
Florida A&M-Alabama State rivalry reborn in SWAC
Back in the same conference once again, FAMU and Alabama State appears to be a rivalry reborn. The post Florida A&M-Alabama State rivalry reborn in SWAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Florida Football: Gators Still Living Rent Free In Mark Richt’s Head
Black Friday is perhaps the biggest unofficial holiday in the United States. Set the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is recognized by retail businesses and consumers as the biggest shopping day of the year. This year’s Black Friday will be an even bigger deal in the sunshine state, as Florida...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
Florida State commit Keldric Faulk living the dream en route to the All American Bowl
Highland Home (Ala.) High Top247 defensive lineman and Florida State bound prospect Keldric Faulk will play in the All-American Bowl, awarded his jersey to play in the game this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. “Oh man it was awesome man,” Faulk said. “You know, living...
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
alabamanews.net
Frigid Thursday Night, Cool Through This Weekend
Thursday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell just below the freezing mark of 32° in most locations. However, Thursday night looks even colder. In fact, it could be the coldest night of the Fall season so far. Friday morning lows likely range from the mid to upper 20s in most locations. Frost could be widespread early Friday morning due to a combination of light to calm winds overnight with a generally clear sky.
thefamuanonline.com
Nasice stands out from the crowd
As a young adult with a knack for different interests, it can be hard to embrace your potential and show yourself to the world, but this student does not limit herself. Christine Nasice, a 22-year-old grad student from Palm Beach County, uses multiple outlets to express herself. Through fashion and food, she has developed a style that shows both her creative and entrepreneurial sides.
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
thefamuanonline.com
Lovett opens eatery in food court
Lovett’s Wings and Burgers was started by Gabriel Lovett back in 2018. Lovett says he started running his business just making plates for the community. He said people used to come over to his place and say his food was so good that he should begin selling plates as a side hustle. His plate business ramped up very quickly as he was getting over 100 plus requests a day.
WJHG-TV
New Jackson Co. school looking to acquire athletic fields from Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school district is getting everything squared away as they prepare to welcome a new K-8 school in the community. The school board met with the city of Grand Ridge to discuss the updates Tuesday. Tuesday night’s meeting was all about seeing if the...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
WCTV
Magbanua being brought back to Tallahassee for questioning in Markel murder case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A judge has ordered Katherine Magbanua to be transported to Tallahassee to answer questions in a closed-door session with prosecutors called a proffer. The court order filed Wednesday and signed by Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler says Magbanua will be brought to the State Attorney’s Office “for...
fsunews.com
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
