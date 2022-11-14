Read full article on original website
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
Wednesday's NBA Player Props: 3 Picks, Including Deandre Ayton
Wednesday features a 10-game NBA slate with some very high totals to target in the prop markets. Every prop listed below has a game total of over 225 points. There will be a lot of scoring, so let’s find an edge in these player props. We’ll be using the...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Gameday Rundown: Four-Game Trip Begins In Toronto
The HEAT and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo lineup strategy for Wed., Nov. 16
Wednesday will be a busy night in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule. Once again, injuries will have a significant impact on the slate. Some of the noteworthy players who will not take the floor include Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Others who are questionable include Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Chris Paul (heel) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle). As we sift through the injuries to try and gain an edge in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
Chuck Checks In - 11.16.22
Bulls (6-8, 2-4 on the road) at Pelicans: (8-6, 4-2 at home) 7PM. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 23ppg. Pelicans: Williamson: 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11per. Pelicans: Valanciunas: 9per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 4.2 per. Pelicans: McCollum: 6per. SEASON...
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
Every Dog Has Its Day
Lamar Stevens is a man of many roles and a guy who can roll with the punches. Every NBA team has its interchangeable parts. How and when those parts function during a grueling 82-game season separates the bad teams from the good ones and the good ones from the greats. Superstars are nice. But every team needs players who, on any given night, can either do everything well or can do well doing nothing.
Thursday's NBA Player Props: Value on Fox & Simons Overs
There are three West Coast games on the NBA schedule tonight, and I have found a couple of player props I like the for the action. We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.
"Keep Competing" | Utah Returns To Vivint Arena, Take On The Knicks Tuesday Night
It hasn’t been easy for the Utah Jazz. When the NBA schedule was released earlier this year, all it took was glance to understand just how difficult Utah’s opening stretch of games was going to be. Through Nov.14, the Jazz played 15 games (most in the NBA), with...
Trending Topics: What's the biggest surprise of season so far?
Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. What is the biggest surprise of the NBA season so far?. STEVE ASCHBURNER: From the mildly surprising to the wildly startling, from the relative absence of a “tankathon” for Victor Wembanyama lottery balls to the implosions of the Nets and the Lakers, nothing can touch what the Boston Celtics put themselves through. The first part was shocking — a Finals team banishing its successful head coach on the brink of a new season. The second part of the surprise has been the Celtics’ performance with understudy Joe Mazzulla in Ime Udoka’s role. Several players were legitimately rocked by Udoka’s suspension for violating team policies in an improper sexual relationship, then agitated again when it looked as if he would wind up coaching rival Brooklyn with their bosses’ blessing. But their performance — with the NBA’s best record, as an offensive juggernaut, despite some notable injuries (Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari) — has won out, showing how determined they are to get back to the championship round. In spite of a foundation-shaking blow less than two months ago.
Zion Williamson questionable for Friday's game against Celtics
BOSTON (12-3) Wednesday win at Atlanta. Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Al Horford. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy lll, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Nov. 16
Tonight’s slate should be much easier because we have a massive player pool to break down. We also have some big-name players sitting, and we’re definitely going to capitalize on some of those absences here!. Injury Report. Cole Anthony (oblique) OUT. Paolo Banchero (ankle) Questionable. Chet Holmgren (foot)...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (right toe) out 2-3 weeks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will be out of the lineup for 2-3 weeks, the team announced today, after determining he has a sprained right big toe. Per the team, the injury occurred in a 114-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 11. Bane is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points per game), assists (4.8 apg), rebounds (4.9 rpg), shooting percentage (46.5%) and 3-point percentage (45.1%).
Nets vs. Kings Betting Preview: Bet Durant & Brooklyn as Road Underdogs
Odds via PointsBet. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Sacramento Kings look to win their fourth straight game when they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Golden 1 Center. The Nets are looking to rebound from a loss to the Los Angles Lakers in the third game of their four-game West Coast road trip.
Nobody celebrates the reality of a rebuilding – until the rock cracks
Until Cade Cunningham had to sit out the past three games, more than 50 percent of the Pistons point production this season had come from players 21 and younger. Even with Cunningham missing 20 percent of the schedule to date, Jaden Ivey sitting out a game and Isaiah Stewart departing in the first half of their most recent game, the 21-and-under cohort accounts for 49 percent of Pistons scoring.
Trail Blazers Return Home To Face The Spurs
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-4) vs SAN ANTONIO SPURS (6-8) Nov. 15, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and San Antonio will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Nov. 15. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the...
