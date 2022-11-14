Read full article on original website
Shelby County District Attorney hires new ADAs and non-attorney staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Wednesday that his office has hired six new Assistant District Attorneys and other non-attorney staff members. In a news release, Mulroy said Addie Burks, Rob Gowen, Matthew Ian John, Kindle Nance, Katie Ratton, and Monica Timmerman are the new...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch voluntary annexation request to move ahead
A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards. It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to. “Once I reset that password, I could […]
Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
albuquerquenews.net
FedEx to furlough freight workers
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
tbinewsroom.com
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
WAPT
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. — A man who authorities saidthreatened to crash a stolen airplane into a Tupelo Walmart has died. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The federal prison officials said in a statement to WTVA that Patterson was found unresponsive at 1:20...
desotocountynews.com
New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility
Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
Kroger mass shooting: Lawsuit describes group hiding near dumpster as gunman closed in
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates has uncovered two new federal lawsuits blaming Kroger for last year’s mass shooting that killed a Mid-South mother and injured 12 others. An employee previously filed a lawsuit in Sept. One of the lawsuits paints a horrifying picture of what it was like...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
WDAM-TV
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo, Mississippi Walmart has died in federal custody. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14. Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch approves annexation, sets limits on gas station and truck stops
The City of Olive Branch could soon grow by another 450 acres. The Board of Aldermen this week approved a request by a family of landowners to annex two parcels of land into the city. The two land parcels total 454 acres and are located near Laughter Road and I-269...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
