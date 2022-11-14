ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch voluntary annexation request to move ahead

A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
LEE COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards.  It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to.  “Once I reset that password, I could […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said. Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
albuquerquenews.net

FedEx to furlough freight workers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility

Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
HERNANDO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi. George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday. He...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy