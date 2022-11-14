ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.

