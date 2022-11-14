Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Related
sgbonline.com
Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection
Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
WWEEK
Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District
Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($100): A Very Merry PDX-mas @ Broadway Rose New Stage | Classic Carols, Holiday Pop Songs & Original Offbeat Material
We are giving away a pair of tickets to A Very Merry PDX-mas @ Broadway Rose New Stage. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed December 5. ———————————————...
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
pdxpipeline.com
Free Sundays @ World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum | Family Fun, Bird’s-eye View of a NW Forest, Learn About Forest Opportunities & Challenges
World Forestry Center is offering free admission to its Discovery Museum on Sundays from November 13, 2022, through January 29, 2023 (excluding Sunday, December 25, and Sunday, January 1 when the Museum will be closed). Located in Portland’s Washington Park just steps from the MAX Light Rail, World Forestry Center’s...
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WWEEK
Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits
If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
KGW
Portland loses a brewery, but gains a new one
Grand Fir Brewery is preparing for its grand debut. Meanwhile, Sasquatch Brewery in Northwest Portland is closing its doors.
WWEEK
Perhaps a Different City Council Will Listen to the Persistent Campaign to Ban Foie Gras
Week after week, the animal rights activists arrive before the Portland City Council. They are at City Hall to decry the luxury meat pâté de foie gras. In the past year, 43 people have given three-minute testimonies against the sale of the French delicacy in Portland; zero in favor.
kptv.com
Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
pdxpipeline.com
Kai USA Warehouse Sale in Tualatin | 2022 Holiday Gift Ideas, High-performance Kitchen Cutlery, Pocketknives, Sporting Knives, Up to 75% Off
Discover the very best deals on pocketknives, sporting knives, kitchen cutlery, and more at the Kai USA Warehouse Sale. From December 2nd through December 4th, Kershaw Knives, Shun Cutlery, and Kai Housewares will offer up to 75% off on these perfect gifts for the holiday season. After two years, this...
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland has been closed for weeks after rash of thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nike Community Store in Northeast Portland is filled with neatly folded shirts, racks of athletic apparel and rows of Nike shoes — but no customers. The store quietly closed weeks ago and the company won’t say when or if it will re-open. Nike corporate did not respond to three different emails.
Comments / 7