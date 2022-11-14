ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

 3 days ago
sgbonline.com

Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection

Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District

Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxpipeline.com

Free Sundays @ World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum | Family Fun, Bird’s-eye View of a NW Forest, Learn About Forest Opportunities & Challenges

World Forestry Center is offering free admission to its Discovery Museum on Sundays from November 13, 2022, through January 29, 2023 (excluding Sunday, December 25, and Sunday, January 1 when the Museum will be closed). Located in Portland’s Washington Park just steps from the MAX Light Rail, World Forestry Center’s...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Gregory Gourdet’s Highly Anticipated Haitian Restaurant Has Started Off With More Misses Than Hits

If the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was about a restaurant, Kann would be the emperor. The new Haitian sensation from celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is not a great restaurant; it is not even a good restaurant judging by the things that matter: the quality of food and experience diners can expect there. Beyond these fundamentals, Kann is important only in the sense that it is testing how far a credulous dining public can be swayed by the cudgel of celebrity and powerful, scrupulously managed marketing.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR

