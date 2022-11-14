Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
John Kennedy attempts to hold senate seat, avoid runoff election
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters across Louisiana will soon make their choice for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy is running against candidates from both parties in Louisiana’s open primary system. Kennedy is expected to win the most votes, but he needs to win 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run off election.
Congressman Clay Higgin's self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race
NEW ORLEANS — A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff's deputy's anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional district.
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House
Protesters demanded President Biden declare a climate emergency to stop more polluting plants from being built in their communities. The post ‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House appeared first on The Washington Informer.
KPVI Newschannel 6
NY Post mocks Trump on the front page as political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
The morning news programs and social media were buzzing Tuesday over Donald Trump's 2024 announcement as the front page of the New York Post downplayed the event entirely. Calling the announcement "not must-see TV" the Post buried the story on page 26 and used the headline "Florida man makes announcement" on the bottom of the front page.
Republicans Lost the Races Where They Spent the Most
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.While the midterm elections dashed Republican hopes for a “red wave,” the green wave wasn’t much more kind to them either.The Daily Beast reviewed the most expensive House and Senate races in the country, and found that, with a few exceptions, Republican candidates were on the losing end.Republicans lost three of the five most expensive Senate races, per CRP data, with Democrats clinching the top three—Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. (The Georgia contest, where Sen. Raphael Warnock received the most...
How the Senate GOP’s Infighting Could Hurt Herschel Walker
In the wake of a disappointing midterm election performance, warring factions of Senate Republicans are publicly pointing fingers, trashing each other to the press, and agitating for changes in party leadership.They’re doing everything, it seems, except focusing on the Georgia runoff election that is now less than three weeks away.The outcome of the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats will continue to run an effectively tied Senate, or whether they’ll expand their majority to 51 seats.But the GOP’s defeats in four battleground Senate races have cost them their chance...
Republicans have much better options than Donald Trump | Letters
Donald Trump announces run for president | Nov. 17. Former President Donald Trump should have heeded the words of Kenny Rodgers: “You’ve got to know when to hold’em, know when to fold them.” Yes, under his term in office we had a growing economy, low unemployment and low inflation, along with a more secure southern boarder. The Republican party morphed from focusing on Wall Street to Main Street. More working class Democrats, African American, Asian and Hispanic voters became comfortable supporting Republican candidates. Give Trump credit for laying the groundwork in fast tracking development of COVID 19 vaccines.
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were detained at Irwin […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
KPVI Newschannel 6
With three session days left, SAFE-T Act changes could be forthcoming, ‘technical’ in nature
SPRINGFIELD — Changes may yet come to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform before its Jan. 1 effective date, but some of its major proponents in the General Assembly said the results of the Nov. 8 general election have signified that the ship has sailed drastic amendments to it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana’s overall school performance back to pre-pandemic scores, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state's overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday morning. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last...
Why Washington Can’t Quit Twitter
From news media to message-testing to adversary-monitoring, the platform has changed Washington. It won't be easy to go back.
KPVI Newschannel 6
How did Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pull off the upset of the year in Southwest WA?
There is an old adage in Washington politics: Add up the votes that Democrats get in the primary election, add up the votes that Republicans get in the primary, and you've got a pretty good sense of what will happen in the general election. This year, it had one very...
Comments / 0