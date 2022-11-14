Read full article on original website
Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Hopkins was a non-participant with a hamstring injury despite logging a 94% offensive snap percentage in Week 10. Expect Rondale Moore to see an uptick in targets if Hopkins cannot play against a San Francisco 49ers' defense allowing 27.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Hopkins is not active.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
Week 11 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Has Justin Fields Turned the Chicago Bears Into Fantasy Gold?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Chicago's David Montgomery (personal) fully practices on Thursday
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Montgomery followed a missed practice on Wednesday with a full practice to put him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. In an opportunity against a defense giving up 21.4 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Montgomery to score 12.2 FanDuel points.
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited again on Thursday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, Allen was limited again on Thursday. Expect him to remain limited on Friday as well as Buffalo sticks to a similar practice regimen as they did last week. With Buffalo's game officially moved to Detroit, Allen will not have to deal with any snow in addition to any lingering discomfort in his elbow.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward hasn't played since November 2 and that doesn't look like it's going to change until at least Sunday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Kelly Oubre should continue to start for Charlotte. numberFire's models project Oubre...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 11 Sleepers
This week's sleeper show features just one quarterback streamer, a running back who needs to be rostered in way more leagues, a Kansas City wide receiver you're likely not expecting, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
Kevin Love playing second unit role for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Love will come off the bench after Donovan Mitchell was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Love to produce 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Thursday Night Football Betting: Should You Bet on the Packers to Beat the Titans?
Week 11 opens up with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Tennessee Titans. Both sides are coming off a win last week, with Tennessee topping the Denver Broncos while the Packers knocked off the Dallas Cowboys. What should you expect from tonight's game, and which bets need to be on...
Pistons starting Jalen Duren for inactive Isaiah Stewart (toe) on Thursday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is starting in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Duren will make his first career start after Isaiah Stewart was ruled out with a toe injury. In a matchup against a Clippers' team giving up 51.8 FanDuel points to centers, Duren's FanDuel salary stands at $5,200.
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) remains out for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will not play in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup against a Mavericks' team ranked first in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, DeAndre Jordan is expected to see more minutes at the five on Friday.
Bucks starting Bobby Portis for Grayson Allen (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portis will make his fourth start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Portis to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 14.5 points,...
