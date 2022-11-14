ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports say comedian Jay Leno seriously burned in L.A. car fire

Comedian and former late-night talk show host Jay Leno was recovering Monday after suffering serious burns in a car fire, according to multiple reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

“Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning,” TMZ reports.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, “but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.”

Leno was due to perform a private stand-up show for The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but cancelled the appearance. In an email obtained by People, conference organizers said Leno had experienced “a very serious medical emergency” that prevented him from traveling.

Community Policy