Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins
Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
isustudentmedia.com
Two ISU students named 2022 MCT scholars
Indiana State University graduate students Trinity Brooks and Keontae Lee were recognized among the 2022 cohort of MCT Scholars by the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell (MCT) Educational Foundation, Inc. They join eight other first-year master’s in higher education or student affairs students at five institutions. The program is funded through...
Scholarship honors Daniel Moshi, West Leyden High School student who died during choir performance
A new scholarship honors a suburban high school student who died suddenly during a choir performance last month.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
nwi.life
Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations
The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
newwaysministry.org
Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom
Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
laportecounty.life
LEAP brings welding to La Porte
On November 1, 2022, the first cohort of students began attending a brand new welding program in the City of La Porte. Over the course of the past few years, the demand for certified welders at businesses located in La Porte County has continued to rise. Finally, after a collaborative effort between local stakeholders, this new program was brought to life.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains
The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
panoramanow.com
Holidaze Craft Show
It happens every year! Black Friday starts early in Valparaiso Indiana. It is a shopping frenzy, with women running back and forth to their cars filling them up with many Christmas presents. Holidaze Sell-A-Bration Art & Craft Show will have over 200 vendors in the expo and adjoining building. Food will be available and Admission for the public is only $5.00 for adults and $2 for seniors/Veterans; children are free !! Crafters from many states will be on hand selling beautiful items for your home, and nice gifts for your family and friends.
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System physician offers advice on how to prevent, treat sinusitis
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Sneezing? Coughing? Experiencing headaches and sinus pressure? It can be difficult to determine if these symptoms are caused by the flu, a cold, COVID-19 or a sinus infection. A sinus infection, or sinusitis, often is mistaken for other conditions. Many sinusitis patients experience worse symptoms in the...
nwi.life
Northwest Health – Porter Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Two Northwest Health hospitals received high marks for quality of care today. Northwest Health – Porter received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 and Northwest Health – La Porte received a “B”. This national distinction recognizes their achievements in protecting patients from harm and error while in the hospital.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
University announces additional COVID-19 booster requirement
All Notre Dame students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — are required to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, director of University Health Services (UHS) Edward Junkins announced in an email Monday. Students had previously been required to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. Those who...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher placed back on administrative leave; meeting set for Monday
WEST FRANKFORT - A physical education teacher at Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 has been placed back on administrative leave. Mr. Cody Hiller was initially placed on leave last month after denying use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Hiller was issued a remedial warning at a recent...
Comments / 0