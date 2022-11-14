ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Erin Hawkins

Director of Social Emotional Learning for Valparaiso Community Schools, Erin Hawkins has been immersed in education for a long time now. She’s been in multiple positions since 2001, adapting to the times as they come. Hawkins grew up in La Porte, which is where she, too, took her first...
VALPARAISO, IN
isustudentmedia.com

Two ISU students named 2022 MCT scholars

Indiana State University graduate students Trinity Brooks and Keontae Lee were recognized among the 2022 cohort of MCT Scholars by the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell (MCT) Educational Foundation, Inc. They join eight other first-year master’s in higher education or student affairs students at five institutions. The program is funded through...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations

The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
CROWN POINT, IN
95.3 MNC

Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student

The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
SOUTH BEND, IN
newwaysministry.org

Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom

Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
laportecounty.life

LEAP brings welding to La Porte

On November 1, 2022, the first cohort of students began attending a brand new welding program in the City of La Porte. Over the course of the past few years, the demand for certified welders at businesses located in La Porte County has continued to rise. Finally, after a collaborative effort between local stakeholders, this new program was brought to life.
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains

The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
GARY, IN
panoramanow.com

Holidaze Craft Show

It happens every year! Black Friday starts early in Valparaiso Indiana. It is a shopping frenzy, with women running back and forth to their cars filling them up with many Christmas presents. Holidaze Sell-A-Bration Art & Craft Show will have over 200 vendors in the expo and adjoining building. Food will be available and Admission for the public is only $5.00 for adults and $2 for seniors/Veterans; children are free !! Crafters from many states will be on hand selling beautiful items for your home, and nice gifts for your family and friends.
VALPARAISO, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University announces additional COVID-19 booster requirement

All Notre Dame students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — are required to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, director of University Health Services (UHS) Edward Junkins announced in an email Monday. Students had previously been required to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. Those who...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN

