FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
New food hall at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas to open in December
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will open its new food hall next month. A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming says the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December and a formal grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 12. The 13,000-square-foot space...
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
news3lv.com
Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
news3lv.com
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
news3lv.com
Ramsay's Kitchen celebrates grand opening at Harrah's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making his mark in the valley with his sixth restaurant with Caesars Entertainment. The Michelin star chef joined Las Vegans on Wednesday to welcome the grand opening of Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's. Guests celebrated with signature dishes and toasted with...
news3lv.com
Malibu Barbie pop-up truck returns to Downtown Summerlin Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barbie fans will now have a chance to grab some exclusive merchandise from the famous franchise during a one-day-only event this weekend. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is headed to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will...
news3lv.com
Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
news3lv.com
Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
news3lv.com
Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
Robbery reported at casino west of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a reported robbery in the 4000 block of Flamingo Road, near Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
