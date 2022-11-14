ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ramsay's Kitchen celebrates grand opening at Harrah's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making his mark in the valley with his sixth restaurant with Caesars Entertainment. The Michelin star chef joined Las Vegans on Wednesday to welcome the grand opening of Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's. Guests celebrated with signature dishes and toasted with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Malibu Barbie pop-up truck returns to Downtown Summerlin Saturday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Barbie fans will now have a chance to grab some exclusive merchandise from the famous franchise during a one-day-only event this weekend. The 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is headed to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
LAS VEGAS, NV

