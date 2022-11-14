ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Department of Corrections executive director to step down Dec. 2

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
After four years at the helm of the Colorado Department of Corrections, Dean Williams will leave his post as executive director on Dec. 2.

During his tenure, Williams helped navigate the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has implemented programs designed to provide opportunities for prisoners to develop necessary pro-social skills and receive the education and training needed to successfully transition back into the community.

“We are grateful to Dean Williams for his dedicated service and thank him for his work on behalf of the Department of Corrections" said Gov. Jared Polis. "His work has been a part of our commitment to reduce recidivism and improve public safety and we wish Dean well in his future endeavors."

“It has been the honor of a lifetime," Williams said. "I have the deepest respect for all of the CDOC team who serve with honor every day in the face of intensely challenging but rewarding work."

The search for an interim executive director is expected to be announced prior to Williams’ departure.

