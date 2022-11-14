Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sesame Street is coming to your street, and it's going to be magical. Joining me now with more are Caitlin Sheppard and Elmo!
Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
Wellness Wednesday: Muscle degeneration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you age, your physical state does too - or does it?. This Wellness Wednesday we're talking steps to preventing age-related muscle loss.
Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Freestyle Love Supreme cast surprise Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the cast of Las Vegas' Freestyle Love Supreme to surprise local theater students in the valley. More than 200 students at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts were greeted with a master class of personal acting advice from performing icons.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother’s help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
UNR student speaks out after losing family in crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A college freshman forced to live with the unthinkable, the loss of 4 family members. How people here in Las Vegas and across the state are pulling together to support him. It was supposed to be a joyous weekend for Tim Hardin after leaving Las...
Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
Las Vegas moves forward to develop African American museum in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council is moving forward to develop an African American museum and cultural center in the city's Historic Westside. Council members voted Wednesday to approve a contract with Gallagher & Associates, the company that developed The Mob Museum in Las Vegas among others around the U.S.
Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
Nevada Hospitals warns children could be placed in adult beds
In a statement released on Wednesday, Nevada Hospital Association said while overall hospital capacity remains good, pediatric capacity was "strained."
Henderson International School celebrates long term teachers with special ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some long-term teachers at one Henderson private school are being recognized for their decade's worth of work during a recent celebration. The three principals at Henderson Internation School put together an after-school celebration for the teachers on Wednesday, November 16. The event recognized the long-term...
Henderson hospital hosts ground-breaking for pediatric emergency services expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hospital is looking to bring even more emergency services for children here in southern Nevada. Siena Hospital hosted a ground-breaking event on Thursday to kick off the $2.4 million expansion project. Two former pediatric patients joined the celebration to help break down the...
More than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals delivered to CCSD schools to help students in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of disadvantaged students won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to a local group dropping off Thanksgiving meals. Rancho High School was one of 75 Clark County School District high schools to get a meal delivery on Thursday. These meals will go a...
'Light the World' Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights player Keegan Kolesar is making a big donation to kick off the holiday giving season. Kolesar and VGK mascot Chance joined the community in welcoming 'The Giving Machine' to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday. Las Vegans can access the popular vending machine to...
Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
New statue unveiled for late Las Vegas police lieutenant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas unveiled a new statue dedicated to a late police lieutenant. A ceremony was held to reveal the statue of Lt. Erik Lloyd at Centennial Hills Community Center, operated by the YMCA. The statue depicts Lloyd, wearing his police uniform, holding...
