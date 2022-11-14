ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Seasonal couture doughnuts at Saint Honore

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After that big Thanksgiving meal, you got to leave room for dessert. Why not indulge in some doughnuts from local favorite Saint Honore?. Joining me now is co-founder and owner Lin Jerome.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ellis Island's Holiday Nog celebrates 20 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas holiday staple is celebrating two decades in the valley. Ellis Island says its famous Holiday Nog is returning for its 20th year. Bottles are available for purchase at Ellis Island and all Village Pub locations. "Nog has always been a huge part...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Light the World' Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights player Keegan Kolesar is making a big donation to kick off the holiday giving season. Kolesar and VGK mascot Chance joined the community in welcoming 'The Giving Machine' to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday. Las Vegans can access the popular vending machine to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Little White Chapel in Las Vegas sold to wedding services company

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard has been sold. Owner Charlotte Richards announced she is handing the bouquet to the Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings. Exact terms of the sale were not disclosed, though a publicist described it as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spirit Airlines launches news nonstop flight Las Vegas to San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Travelers now have another airline option when visiting the Alamo City. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines announced its nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to several popular destinations, including Las Vegas and Orlando. "Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news3lv.com

New statue unveiled for late Las Vegas police lieutenant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas unveiled a new statue dedicated to a late police lieutenant. A ceremony was held to reveal the statue of Lt. Erik Lloyd at Centennial Hills Community Center, operated by the YMCA. The statue depicts Lloyd, wearing his police uniform, holding...
LAS VEGAS, NV

