Pearl River, NY

In 2022 midterms, Rockland goes its own way; Pearl River hosts RSV vax research: Angle

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
The Hudson Valley went a bit against the tide this election cycle. In Rockland, that's not so unusual - even with a large Democratic enrollment, county residents often go their own way.

Case in point: SD38. Here's a look at what happened in the state Senate and Assembly races in Rockland.

Last week's respite from chilly weather has faced and we're back to a seasonable fall.

Hospitals here and around the nation are reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, a virus that's really tough on babies.

There's no vaccine - yet. But one promising RSV vaccine now in research protects the tiniest infants by giving the shot during mom's pregnancy. And that RSV shot is being developed right here in Rockland. We stopped by Pfizer in Pearl River, the company's largest vaccine research and development facility in the world, to find out more.

Our coverage is here.

ICYMI: A big congratulations to Albertus Magnus girls soccer! The team took the State Championship on Sunday, ending New Hartford's 59-game winning streak. Read about a thrilling game here.

Coming up: People to People, located at 121 West Nyack Road, Suite 1, Nanuet, plans to open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20 - the Saturday and Sunday before Thanksgiving - to accept food donations including turkeys.

People to People, the county's largest food pantry, has documented a 23% increase over 2021 for families needing monthly nutritional support, including Thanksgiving meal staples.

Got a tip or want to talk about coverage? Email Nancy Cutler at ncutler@lohud.com.

