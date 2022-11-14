Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley
Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
NBC Philadelphia
These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly
Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year. It would be nearly impossible to list all...
Pink, a Doylestown Native, Set to Return Home Next Year to Perform
The Doylestown native will return to the Philadelphia area for a major show next year.Image via Pink (Facebook) One of Bucks County’s most famous figures in the music industry will be returning to her home area for a big show in 2023.
PhillyBite
Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia
Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section. Located at 4040 City Avenue, the restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The new restaurant is bringing about 120 full- and part-time jobs...
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
The Best Restaurants In West Philly
West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
billypenn.com
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City
The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
Arson ruled in Southwest Philadelphia fire that injured 2 children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was a raging inferno in Southwest Philadelphia as flames shot into the air from three homes Wednesday morning. The fire sent an 8-year-old boy and his 1-year-old brother to the hospital.The Philadelphia Police Department says the incident is being investigated as a case of arson. A car was set on fire first, and then police claim someone set a middle home on fire. The flames spread quickly.Many residents on the block were startled Wednesday out of a sound sleep.CBS Philadelphia spoke with the family who ran for their lives. A dad rescued his son before jumping...
