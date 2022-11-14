Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup organisers are poised to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages...
Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser. It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.But not now. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s...
USA! USA! Chipotle is rewarding its fans for every goal made by the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the 2022 World Cup. As part of the Bowls for Goals promotion, Chipotle will give away 5,000 codes for free entrees every time the USMNT scores during the World Cup in Qatar. You’ll have to […]
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
A group of Welsh football fans, who are making the 5,000-mile journey to the Qatar World Cup in an electric car, are still determined to make Wales’s first game after getting stuck in Jordan.Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young has been joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell – all from south Wales, on the cross-continent adventure dubbed Electric Car To Qatar.Having driven for 18 days across 17 countries and 3,800 miles in the MG4 car, nicknamed Morris, they have been stuck in Jordan.So after 4 days of being denied entry to Saudi because of driving a...
Manchester United’s lawyers are looking at ways to bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club to an end in the wake of his explosive recent interview, the PA news agency understands.A fan favourite after his success-laden first stint at the club, the 37-year-old’s Old Trafford return is set to end in a high profile break-up.Ronaldo made a variety of eye-catching comments during in an interview with TalkTV, criticising aspects varying from manager Erik ten Hag to the Glazer family’s ownership and club infrastructure.ℹ️ Club statement.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2022The frontman is currently with Portugal preparing for the World...
