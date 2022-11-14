Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser. It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.But not now. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s...

8 MINUTES AGO