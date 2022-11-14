ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Seymour police make second arrest in double deadly pedestrian crash

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash that left a couple dead in Seymour last December. Seymour police said they arrested Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, on charges of hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with officers. According to...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Officer shot during undercover operation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. The Waterbury Police Department held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. They revealed that the officer who was shot was a Naugatuck officer who...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer working in an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet in Waterbury Wednesday Night. Waterbury Police say that officer is now home from the hospital and recovering. "This is a very very active investigation and currently ongoing," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo...
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man strikes Hamden police cruisers

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 south closed in Stamford due to wrong-way crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver. According to the state Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy