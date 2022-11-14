Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
Naugatuck officer shot during undercover Waterbury investigation
Naugatuck officer shot during Waterbury investigation
Seymour police make second arrest in double deadly pedestrian crash
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash that left a couple dead in Seymour last December. Seymour police said they arrested Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, on charges of hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with officers. According to...
Inspector General finds officer shots fired at truck during attempted arrest before multi-town pursuit justified
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Marshal's use of deadly force during an attempted arrest that turned into a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport in January was found to be justified, Connecticut's Office of Inspector General announced Thursday. Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times...
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
East Haven police make arrest after juvenile seriously injured by ‘splatter gun’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man connected to a paintball incident that left a juvenile seriously injured on Sept. 10. According to the East Haven police, officers working the town’s fall festival were approached by a group of juveniles who stated there was someone shooting possible BB gun pellets […]
Officer shot during undercover operation in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. The Waterbury Police Department held a news conference at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. They revealed that the officer who was shot was a Naugatuck officer who...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
VIDEO: Enfield father arrested, believed to be responsible for child's overdose
New Haven teacher, Patrick Smith, from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School is in the running to receive a Grammy Award. Deputy United States Marshall James Masterson is said to be justified during shooting incident. Undercover officer shot in Waterbury. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police are on the lookout for...
BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven
School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer working in an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet in Waterbury Wednesday Night. Waterbury Police say that officer is now home from the hospital and recovering. "This is a very very active investigation and currently ongoing," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo...
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
I-95 south closed in Stamford due to wrong-way crash
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a wrong-way driver. According to the state Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7.
