Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
WWMT
Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli is making a recovery. Eli had been stabbed during a six-hour standoff Sunday, and was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Although...
WWMT
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
WWMT
Man faces felony charges for stabbing Grand Rapids K-9 Eli in 6-hour standoff
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old was arraigned on multiple felony charges for a six-hour standoff that ended with a police K-9 in emergency surgery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Terry Junior Warren was a suspect in an assault Saturday that led to the standoff Sunday where...
WWMT
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
WWMT
Two suspects taken to hospital following chase and crash, Ottawa County deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects from a police chase are being treated at the hospital following a crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. Deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Durango, going north on 56th Avenue,...
WWMT
Man found guilty in Newaygo County for 1983 murder
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Following a three-week long jury trail, a man was found guilty of murder for the 1983 disappearance of Rick Atwood, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Slay announced Wednesday. Roy Leando Snell, of Minneapolis, was found guilty of the following charges:. One count of homicide -...
WWMT
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
WWMT
Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
WWMT
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
WWMT
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
WWMT
Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
WWMT
Grand Rapids family files lawsuit against Navy Pier after child falls off climbing wall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family filed a ten count lawsuit against Chicago's Navy Pier Tuesday after their eight-year-old son fell off the top of the pier's climbing wall and was severely injured in July. On July 27, the Brewer family took their three kids to Navy...
WWMT
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WWMT
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
WWMT
Crash causes broken pole, traffic signals block intersection in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday crash at 5 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Riley Street at 112th Avenue in Holland Township. A 30-year-old man was driving a black Ford...
WWMT
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
Comments / 0