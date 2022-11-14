ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWMT

Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man found guilty in Newaygo County for 1983 murder

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Following a three-week long jury trail, a man was found guilty of murder for the 1983 disappearance of Rick Atwood, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Slay announced Wednesday. Roy Leando Snell, of Minneapolis, was found guilty of the following charges:. One count of homicide -...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMT

At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI

