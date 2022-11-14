Read full article on original website
Rescuing a victim from high places
TROY — During a sunny, yet brisk and windy Tuesday morning, on Nov. 8, firefighters from Troy and Piqua participated in training to rescue a victim from a high location, such as a water or cell tower. The Piqua and Troy Special-Operations Rescue Teams, which conducts specialized rescues, held training that day on ConAgra Food’s property on Dye Mill Road in Troy.
3 from Piqua jailed on drug charges
QUINCY — Three people from Piqua were arrested on felony drugs charges following a traffic stop in Quincy Sunday evening. James Hughes, 48, the driver, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Danielle Kelzenberg, 52, front seat passenger, was charged with possession of methamphetamine...
WM house fire a ‘total loss‘
WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13. One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
Troy road closure
TROY — South Stanfield Road in Troy will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, with an expected reopening date of Monday, Nov. 21, around 5 p.m. The road closure will be at the intersection of South Stanfield Road and Commerce Center Blvd. The scope of work includes roadway construction.
MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
North Monroe Street closed
TROY — North Monroe Street in Troy will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. The road will be closed from West Main Street to West Water Street for storm/drainage pipe installation. For any questions, call the...
Troy Police to receive grant for first responders
TROY — The Troy Police Department received $6,744 in grant funds from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Ohio first responder, recruitment, retention, and resilience grant program. This grant program, authorized by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),...
Open house at Station 11
TROY — The Troy Fire Department will hold an open house for its new Fire Station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will begin with brief remarks from City and Fire Department leadership and the public is welcome to attend and tour the new facility.
Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but...
Covington elementary students honored
COVINGTON — Village of Covington Mayor Ed McCord issued a proclamation recognizing five Covington Elementary students at Monday night’s council meeting. The students recognized were winners of the Families Matter Arts and Essay Contest held by the Family Service Association of Dayton. This year’s contest theme was, “My Family: Moving Forward in Changing Times” and was open to students in grades three through 12.
2022 Winter Sports
Westminster Presbyterian Church to hold monthly meal
PIQUA — The Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will be hosting their monthly God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tom Kiser, from TK’s Barbecue and Fixin’s, will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal from his truck in the church’s parking lot.
City offices to close for Thanksgiving
TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. City refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be delayed and will be collected on the usual weekly schedule. Please note that the Dye Mill Road compost facility will be...
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Covington’s local shops
COVINGTON – Over a year ago, Marias Technology in Covington expanded by opening a new building in downtown along with a coffee shop and two clothing stores. Marias Technology, Glacier View Coffee, Pacific Coast Surf Styles, and Elias & Oliver Boutique are all companies owned by the Orestod Holding Company, which is ran by the Haines Family in Covington.
Register to win with Dayton CBC
DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18 or Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
Civil War historian presents at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) welcomes Civil War historian Rex Maggert on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, at 9 a.m. Join fellow veterans around Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts as Maggert takes guests back over 180 years to the battlefields of the “War Between the States.” In “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier” Maggert will focus on the everyday events of what life was like for a private in the civil war.
Stouder Memorial Foundation grant applications
TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Fund has provided over $4.75 million in grants since becoming a component fund of The Troy Foundation in 1998. The founding advisors to this fund designated the purpose to support not only Upper Valley Medical Center, but also non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County.
