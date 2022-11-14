Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
KMZU
Montrose man hospitalized in Henry County accident
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Montrose man is hospitalized after failing to negotiate a turn this afternoon in Henry County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 70-year-old Anthony Lesmeister was traveling on Route K and struck a sign, driveway, and fence post during the incident. Lesmeister was transported to Golden Valley...
Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022
Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
Cole County purchases radar trailer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday
A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
kmmo.com
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS ABATEMENT FOR STARTUP COMPANY
Marshall-Saline Development Corporation Executive Director Cydney Mayfield requested abatement of several utilities for a startup company during the meeting of the Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works on Thursday, November 17. Mayfield requested abatement for water, sewer, electric, and internet utilities for the startup. Mayfield said that 70 percent...
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE CO0UNTY
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Nobis, of Paris, failed to yield and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Mabel Collins of Marshall.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
Sedalia Police Reports for November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of East 12th Street. Officers spoke with Ashley Jones, who said someone had broken into her residence and stole several items. The items were approximately $710.00 in value. No arrests have been made at this time.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
KMZU
Lafayette C1 building closed due to utility issues
HIGGINSVILLE, MO - Lafayette County C-1 Middle School and High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break. Students will be virtual learning Monday. The West Gym doors of the Middle School and the East Gym doors of the High School will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Monday morning for students to pickup materials.
