Sedalia, MO

kmmo.com

TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH

Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Montrose man hospitalized in Henry County accident

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Montrose man is hospitalized after failing to negotiate a turn this afternoon in Henry County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 70-year-old Anthony Lesmeister was traveling on Route K and struck a sign, driveway, and fence post during the incident. Lesmeister was transported to Golden Valley...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Ride The Train to Sedalia With Santa On December 10, 2022

Everyone knows Santa is magic, and this year Santa's bringing the magic of meeting him while riding on the rails to kids in towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg. When I was a child there was nothing more fun than going on a train ride. It probably started with riding the el train in Philadelphia, then Amtrak between Philly and Connecticut, and just grew from there. In fact, I recently detailed a trip I took on the Missouri River Runner between Warrensburg and Missouri. You can read that here.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County purchases radar trailer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Food Truck Frenzy Coming to PCCP Wednesday

A "Food Truck Frenzy" is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at the Pettis County Partnership, located in the State Fair Shopping Center in Sedalia. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the PCCP in support of Homeless Awareness month.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS ABATEMENT FOR STARTUP COMPANY

Marshall-Saline Development Corporation Executive Director Cydney Mayfield requested abatement of several utilities for a startup company during the meeting of the Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works on Thursday, November 17. Mayfield requested abatement for water, sewer, electric, and internet utilities for the startup. Mayfield said that 70 percent...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE CO0UNTY

A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Nobis, of Paris, failed to yield and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Mabel Collins of Marshall.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for November 15, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of East 12th Street. Officers spoke with Ashley Jones, who said someone had broken into her residence and stole several items. The items were approximately $710.00 in value. No arrests have been made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond

A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Lafayette C1 building closed due to utility issues

HIGGINSVILLE, MO - Lafayette County C-1 Middle School and High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break. Students will be virtual learning Monday. The West Gym doors of the Middle School and the East Gym doors of the High School will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Monday morning for students to pickup materials.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

