European shares bounce as battered miners rise, ECB loan repayments eyed
(Reuters) -European shares rose on Friday after two straight sessions of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, with basic resources stocks up 1.2% after falling more than 3% in...
Why EU leader thinks Europe must avoid over-reliance on China? | Kalkine Media
According to the Reuters report, Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Watch out this video for more.
Relief over Poland missile dents dollar flows; stocks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from two-month highs on Wednesday while the safe-haven dollar fell, after Poland's president said a missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief was enough to encourage some flows back into...
Macron: U.S. has shared information on Poland blast, we must remain prudent
PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said On Wednesday the United States had shared preliminary information about the missile blast in Poland but that it was too early to say what happened. "There is preliminary work that was shared by the United States but we must remain...
