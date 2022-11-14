Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.

1 DAY AGO