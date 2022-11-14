Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Perpetual shares dive as court ties up exit options from Pendal deal
(Recasts with court ruling, adds share moves) Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian court said on Thursday fund manager Pendal Group Ltd could enforce buyer and larger rival Perpetual Ltd to honour their A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal. Shares of Perpetual fell as much as 19.5% to hit the bottom...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
BRIEF-Chubb Receives Regulatory Approval To Increase Its Huatai Stake To 83.2%
* CHUBB RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO INCREASE ITS HUATAI STAKE TO 83.2%. * CHUBB LTD - RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP IN HUATAI FROM 47.3% TO 83.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
BRIEF-Blackstone Commits Up To $359 Mln To Acquire Majority Stake In India-based R Systems
* BLACKSTONE COMMITS UP TO $359 MILLION (INR 2,904 CRORE) TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN R SYSTEMS- STATEMENT. * BLACKSTONE- R SYSTEMS FOUNDER SATINDER SINGH REKHI AND OTHER PROMOTERS CURRENTLY HOLD 52% STAKE IN R SYSTEMS. * BLACKSTONE- BLACKSTONE WILL ACQUIRE FOUNDER AND PROMOTOERS STAKE IN R SYSTEMS FOR...
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to watch for retirement portfolio
In Q3 2022, Fortis’ net earnings were C$ 326 million. Canadian Imperial’s reported net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 1,666 million. In Q3 2022, BCE’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 2.58 billion. Investors looking to build their retirement portfolio can look for dividend stocks to support their...
BRIEF-Seven Group Announces FY23 Guidance Update
* AT BORAL, CONTINUE TO EXPECT IMPROVED PRICE REALISATION AND HIGHER SALES VOLUMES TO DRIVE STRONGER REVENUE IN FY23. * AT COATES, SEES LOW-TEEN UNDERLYING EBIT GROWTH FOR FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
BRIEF-So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
* SO-YOUNG REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC Q3 REVENUE FELL 25.1 PERCENT TO RMB 323.3 MILLION. * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB0.02 (US$0.00) AND RMB0.02 (US$0.00) * SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL - FOR Q4 OF...
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX e-commerce stocks to watch this season
In Q3 2022, Shopify’s revenue was noted at US$ 1,366.2 million. Lightspeed’s gross profit in Q3 2022 was US$ 81.4 million. In Q2 FY 2023, mdf commerce’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 1.35 million. During and post-pandemic, e-commerce has become a way of life for people. With the...
KMD (ASX:KMD) reports record group sales in FY22
KMD Brands’ shares were heading south today (17 November), down 0.500% at 11:38 AM AEDT. The company’s group sales reached a record high of NZ$980 million in FY22. During Q1 FY23, KMD’s Kathmandu operation achieved 107.2% sales growth. Shares of New Zealand-based apparel company KMD Brands (ASX:KMD),...
5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs
In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
Here’s why Altium (ASX:ALU) shares are trading higher today
In its annual general meeting held today, Altium shared its financial highlights and achievements for FY2022. The company registered a revenue growth of 23%, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 36.7%. Altium forecasts total revenue to be between US$255 million and US$265 million in FY2023. A multinational software corporation headquartered...
How are Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) shares faring post 80% revenue jump
In October 2022, Cettire reported 82% rise in sales revenue. The company recorded EBITDA of AU$3 million in October. Cettire’s share price surged by 2.22% on Thursday (17 November 2022) at 1:18 PM AEDT. Luxury online retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) on Thursday (17 November 2022) confirmed at its annual...
How are Emeco’s (ASX:EHL) shares reacting to FY23 guidance?
Emeco’s board has released FY22 results and FY23 guidance today. The company’s EBITDA and NPAT increased by 5% and 22%, respectively, in FY22. In FY23, the company is expecting its earnings to be between AU$245 to AU$260 million. Today the board of the mining company Emeco Holdings Limited...
What’s up with Incitec’s (ASX: IPL) shares post FY22 results?
Incitec Pivot’s shares have dropped 0.757% on the ASX today (16 November). The company shared its FY22 results on Tuesday (15 November). For FY22, Incitec’s NPAT (excluding IMIs) crossed a record AU$1 billion mark. On Tuesday (15 November 2022), Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) published its FY22 results on...
Relief over Poland missile dents dollar flows; stocks retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from two-month highs on Wednesday while the safe-haven dollar fell, after Poland's president said a missile that hit his country was probably a stray Ukrainian defence projectile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief was enough to encourage some flows back into...
How are Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shares faring post H1FY23 update?
Webjet reported AU$72.5 million in underlying group EBITDA in H1FY23. Webjet’s shares were trading over 7% higher on ASX at 11:06 AM AEDT today. Today, the Australian airline company Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) announced the financial results for the first half of the financial year 2023 (H1 FY23), reporting an underlying group EBITDA of AU$72.5 million in the same period.
LIVE MARKETS-UK power generators: sell the news after budget?
Main U.S. indexes advance, but off best levels: Nasdaq up ~2.1%. Cons disc leads S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. UK POWER GENERATORS:...
SEEK (ASX:SEK) affirms guidance for FY23, shares up
SEEK’s shares were trading higher today (17 November). The company expects to deliver revenue of AU$1.25 billion to AU$1.30 billion in financial year 2023. Online employment classifieds operator SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) on Thursday (17 November 2022) shared a trading update for the financial year 2023 (FY23) and has also affirmed its guidance.
How are Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS) shares faring today?
At 3.02 PM AEDT, Pilbara's shares were trading at AU$4.97 each, up 2.90% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.69% up at 17,480.30 points. Pilbara provided information about its capital management framework (Framework) today. Shares of ASX-listed materials company Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) are trading in...
