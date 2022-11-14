Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
nunesmagician.com
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
sujuiceonline.com
After Colgate loss, former Syracuse guard preaches patience
For the first time in back-to-back seasons since 1960-61 and 1961-62, Syracuse lost consecutive games to its upstate rival, Colgate. The Raiders shot 19 of 38 from 3-point land, easily carving up an inexperienced Orange 2-3 zone. But there were many other concerning signs as SU dropped to 1-1 on the season.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse basketball final score
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat/lost to Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was XX-XX. The Orange’s next game is Saturday November 19 at 4 p.m. against the Northeastern Huskies. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9.
Dyaisha Fair caps run that propels Syracuse to victory over Long Island University
Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court in the final moments of the first half. Syracuse had gotten used to halftime leads of 13, 16 and 25 in its first three games of the year, but Long Island University was sticking around. The Orange were only up six and...
Syracuse freshman wide receiver entering transfer portal in December
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first announcement of a player departing the Syracuse football program at the end of the 2022 season came Tuesday. True freshman wide receiver Dom Foster shared via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal in December. Foster was suspended from the team ahead of Week 1 for undisclosed reasons. It is unknown whether he was ever officially reinstated by the Orange.
‘Unspeakable grief’: Syracuse’s Robert Anae and Jason Beck speak out in aftermath of UVA tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers spoke Monday about how the deaths of three Virginia football players had affected the Syracuse football building. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both coached in the same positions at UVA for six seasons before joining Babers’ staff. The...
orangefizz.net
Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?
Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
Former SU quarterback Eric Dungey joins XFL’s D.C. Defenders
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eric Dungey will be slinging footballs on the East Coast again soon. The former Syracuse football quarterback was announced Tuesday as the pre-selected QB pick of the D.C. Defenders in the 2023 XFL Draft. “We are very excited to add Eric as a true dual threat...
Colgate does it again, stunning Syracuse for a 2nd-straight season with 80-68 victory (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Colgate Raiders at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on YES Network, which is available to stream via DirecTV Stream. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s...
Section III boys basketball media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 57 Section III boys basketball teams shared the fun of preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice began Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends soon-to-be turned...
Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000
A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
How to watch ‘Family Feud’ episode with Central New York family on Wednesday
A Central New York family competed on the hit TV game show, “Family Feud,” and their episode is set to air tonight, Wednesday, November 16 (11/16/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The episode will air on the local CBS affiliate, WTVH, in the Syracuse market, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services.
The latest buzz for Cicero-North Syracuse marching band: Shaved heads are payoff for title
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse trumpet player Jamison Walker knew he had a lot of hair. That had to be obvious to everyone. It fell down to his shoulders.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
