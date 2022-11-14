ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: What we learned in the opening round of the playoffs

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
The first round of the high school football playoffs went off exactly as we thought it would: chaotically.

From first-round upsets to thrilling barnburners, there was nothing boring about the opening round of the playoffs. Those games kicked off on Friday and continued through the weekend as teams around the state were forced to reschedule their games due to Hurricane Nicole.

Here in the Gainesville area, we got a nice mix of all of the above.

Gainesville high school football: Final scores from FHSAA first round playoff games

Relive Buchholz's barnburner:Two-minute magic and a race to the pylon keeps Buchholz football's season alive

More from the playoffs:Chiefland, Dakota Fisher run by Newberry to advance in Class 1R playoffs

Through it all, here's what we learned in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Creed Whittemore keeps his promises

On the heels of his junior campaign last fall, Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore was selected as the Gainesville Sun's Big School Offensive Player of the Year.

And when asked what his focus was for his senior season, Whittemore wasn't concerned with a certain stat or repeating as the award winner. But he did have one main focus.

"We don't want a big letdown. We don't want to be the team that, after a great season, we come back and not even make the playoffs or something," Whittemore said in his player of the year interview. "I think first, we want to win the city. Next, we want to obviously win our district and then we want to make the playoffs and have a good run."

The Bobcats didn't have the opportunity to officially win the city after their matchup against Eastside was rained out. And Buchholz didn't win its district title either after falling to Bartram Trail on Oct. 21.

But a "good run" in the playoffs was still on the table for the No. 3-seeded Bobcats, who drew the No. 6 Pace Patriots — until it nearly wasn't.

Early in the second quarter, Buchholz led Pace 20-7. By halftime, the Bobcats' lead was trimmed to 27-21.

Come the final quarter, Buchholz would eventually find itself trailing 34-27 with a 95-yard field in front of it and just two minutes to play.

But it was the same kid who who said he didn't want to be bounced early from the playoffs that helped pilot a 95-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 34 as Whittemore found Jordan Richardson for a touchdown.

But when the Bobcats snapped the ball for the two-point conversion, Whittemore wasn't as lucky in finding an open man, meaning he'd have to do the job on his own.

When his attempt to roll right failed, Whittemore was forced to shift gears and take off for the left pylon in a race that he won to keep Buchholz's season alive.

Following the Bobcats' dramatic win, and No. 7 Crestview's upset of No. 2 Niceville, Buchholz retains hosting privileges and will welcome the Bulldogs to Citizens Field on Friday night at 7:30.

There, Whittemore and the Bobcats will have an opportunity to will their way towards a regional final game berth.

Don't let Eastside's No. 5 seed fool you

Eastside drew the No. 5 seed in Region 2-2S — one spot below its first-round opponent, the fourth-seeded North Marion Colts.

However, earlier in the regular season, the Rams beat the Colts 14-6. To say Eastside felt disrespected was likely an understatement. But come Friday night, the Rams left little doubt as they went on to beat the Colts, for the second time this season, 27-14.

The resurgence of Eastside football has been one of the biggest stories in the area this fall.

After going 2-8 last season, the Rams sit at 8-2 with an opportunity to win more games under first-year head coach and Eastside alum Harold "Gator" Hoskins, who helped the Rams win their first district title in a decade.

Alongside Hoskins' leadership has been the blossoming of senior quarterback Holden Johnson, who went from a 42.7% completion rate with 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last fall, to a 51.5% completion rate with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

But on Friday night, it was the efforts of senior running back Micah Hudson that led the Rams as Hudson tallied 139 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, Eastside gave up 14 points or less for the seventh game in a row.

The last time the Rams let a team score more than two touchdowns was on Sept. 16 against the Bradford Tornadoes — the same team it will see this week in the second round of the playoffs. Eastside will travel to Starke on Friday night for a 7:30 kickoff.

Williston, Newberry two teams to watch moving forward

The Williston Red Devils and Newberry Panthers might've seen their season's end in the first round of the playoffs, but both programs showed significant signs of improvement in 2022.

In 2021, Williston finished 1-8 and was outscored 379-120 through nine games.

This season, however, the Red Devils posted a 10-1 record and outscored their opponents, 546-127. Williston suffered its first loss to Wildwood on Saturday night after finishing the regular season undefeated.

And while first-year head coach Robby Pruitt has the Red Devils on the right track, Williston will be tasked with replacing Kyree Edwards, who finished the season with 1,718 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

North of Williston, Newberry also pieced together a season that serves as evidence that Ed Johnson has the Panthers progressing in the right direction.

After going 5-6 last fall, Newberry finished 6-4 in 2022. And while that might not be as big as a jump as Williston's, it's still notable.

Not to mention, it's only a matter of time until the Panthers really get rolling, considering the young talent displayed this fall.

Freshmen Keil McGriff and Kaleb Woods is a tandem to watch the next couple of years.

While both play in the defensive backfield as well, it's the what the duo can accomplish on offense that could be special moving forward.

As starting quarterback, McGriff passed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Woods, who lined up at running back, added more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, with another 100+ yards and a touchdown coming through the air.

