This weekend was supposed to be one long celebration for the pioneering rapper Nas as he heralded the arrival of his new album, King’s Disease III. But that was before the rapper’s Calabasas home was burglarized by two men who absconded with several items and remained at large as of Sunday night. The thieves smashed their way into the house through a rear door around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, California law enforcement told TMZ. The pair “tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ worth of stuff,” the outlet reported, though it was unclear what specific items were taken or how valuable they were. The robbers were captured leaving the home on a Ring security camera, with Nas’ team spotting them and alerting the authorities shortly after. Nas, 49, was not home at the time, having flown out to New York City to celebrate the release of King’s Disease III. The rapper’s representatives did not provide an immediate comment to TMZ. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.Read it at TMZ

CALABASAS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO