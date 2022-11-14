Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown Items
Thankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident. Nas’ weekend started off on a high note thanks to the arrival of his King’s Disease III album in collaboration with Hit-Boy. However, that joy was short-lived as on Saturday (November 12), his Calabasas home was robbed by two thieves.
Burglars Hit Nas’ California Home, Fill Two Bags With Stolen Items: Report
This weekend was supposed to be one long celebration for the pioneering rapper Nas as he heralded the arrival of his new album, King’s Disease III. But that was before the rapper’s Calabasas home was burglarized by two men who absconded with several items and remained at large as of Sunday night. The thieves smashed their way into the house through a rear door around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, California law enforcement told TMZ. The pair “tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ worth of stuff,” the outlet reported, though it was unclear what specific items were taken or how valuable they were. The robbers were captured leaving the home on a Ring security camera, with Nas’ team spotting them and alerting the authorities shortly after. Nas, 49, was not home at the time, having flown out to New York City to celebrate the release of King’s Disease III. The rapper’s representatives did not provide an immediate comment to TMZ. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.Read it at TMZ
TMZ.com
GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'
GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
hotnewhiphop.com
André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party
André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas
Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
BET
Shanquella Robinson, 25, Reportedly Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends In Mexico
Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina woman, was reportedly beaten to death while on vacation in Mexico with her friends. According to WGHP, Robinson was brutally beaten by a friend in a Mexican villa before she was discovered dead. Friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning. Robinson was reportedly...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
HipHopDX.com
Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support
Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
