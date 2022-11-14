ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nas’ Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown Items

Thankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident. Nas’ weekend started off on a high note thanks to the arrival of his King’s Disease III album in collaboration with Hit-Boy. However, that joy was short-lived as on Saturday (November 12), his Calabasas home was robbed by two thieves.
CALABASAS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Burglars Hit Nas’ California Home, Fill Two Bags With Stolen Items: Report

This weekend was supposed to be one long celebration for the pioneering rapper Nas as he heralded the arrival of his new album, King’s Disease III. But that was before the rapper’s Calabasas home was burglarized by two men who absconded with several items and remained at large as of Sunday night. The thieves smashed their way into the house through a rear door around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, California law enforcement told TMZ. The pair “tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ worth of stuff,” the outlet reported, though it was unclear what specific items were taken or how valuable they were. The robbers were captured leaving the home on a Ring security camera, with Nas’ team spotting them and alerting the authorities shortly after. Nas, 49, was not home at the time, having flown out to New York City to celebrate the release of King’s Disease III. The rapper’s representatives did not provide an immediate comment to TMZ. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.Read it at TMZ
CALABASAS, CA
TMZ.com

GloRilla Shocked About Nas Shout-Out for 'Little Ol' Me,' Talks 'Nut Quick'

GloRilla just might be hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year -- in fact, she's achieved so much success, she's already on the radar of a legend like Nas!. We caught Glo out in NYC on the heels of her aptly titled debut EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." which she released in conjunction with her feisty new single, the early-ejaculation anthem, "Nut Quick."
hotnewhiphop.com

André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party

André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer

Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support

Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect

Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
Complex

Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper

Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.

