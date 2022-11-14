Read full article on original website
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records
Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech. Why it matters: The...
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders for allegedly cheating ticket holders
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a new civil lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Commanders, alleging the football team used an illegal scheme to trick D.C. ticket holders out of their season ticket deposits and used the money for their own purposes. Why it matters: The lawsuit over the alleged...
Judge blocks Florida "Stop WOKE Act" from being enforced in higher ed
The courts have again blocked a law dubbed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the "Stop WOKE Act" after a group of professors and students from the University of South Florida filed a lawsuit against it. Driving the news: A federal judge issued an order Thursday temporarily blocking the law...
Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics
In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
Growing number of professional workers support unions
In a survey six years ago, 56% of health care workers said they would support a union at work. Then came COVID. The latest: Now, 71% of these workers said they'd support such efforts, according to a survey of more than 1,800 nonunionized professional workers conducted in August and released this week from the AFL-CIO, the U.S. labor federation.
Warnock, Democrats sue Georgia secretary of state over early voting
Three weeks out from the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, a legal fight has broken out over the state's early voting schedule, leaving some counties in limbo. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s campaign and national and state Democratic groups filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties cannot hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Lake refuses to concede, indicates possible legal challenge
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who was defeated in Arizona's gubernatorial election, said she's "still in this fight" and indicated that she's planning to challenge the results of her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. State of play: Lake has not conceded since the Associated Press called the race for Hobbs...
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
GOP operative convicted in scheme to funnel Russian money into Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping to funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Driving the news: Jessie Benton, 45, orchestrated a scheme to...
Minnesota nurses threaten another strike
Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals. Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30. Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike...
Antitrust advocates push White House for lame-duck legislation
Companies pushing to reel in Big Tech’s behavior convened at the White House Thursday to try and gin up momentum for an antitrust bill in Congress’ lame-duck session. The big picture: After getting relatively close to passing legislation meant to thwart Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices over the summer, this marks the last tech antitrust push this Congress will have before Republicans take over the House in 2023.
House GOP planning support for fossil fuel production
House Republicans are planning bills on permitting reform to boost all kinds of energy production along with legislation specifically to benefit fossil fuels. Why it matters: The oil-centric proposals are a sharp turn from efforts by Democrats focused on steep emissions cuts and would face opposition in the Senate and from President Biden.
Scoop: Republican Governors Association names Iowa's Kim Reynolds new chair
The Republican Governors Association has elected Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as chair and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to serve as vice chair for the 2023 cycle, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Reynolds and Lee, who both cruised to re-election in last week's midterms, will assume control of...
