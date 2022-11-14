ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Axios

The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records

Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried comes clean on regulation, ethics

In a remarkable interview conducted over Twitter DMs, disgraced former crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried distanced himself from the very positions he was best known for, including his support for regulation and effective altruism. Why it matters: The interview, conducted by Vox's Kelsey Piper, is just the latest stunner in Bankman-Fried's...
Axios

Growing number of professional workers support unions

In a survey six years ago, 56% of health care workers said they would support a union at work. Then came COVID. The latest: Now, 71% of these workers said they'd support such efforts, according to a survey of more than 1,800 nonunionized professional workers conducted in August and released this week from the AFL-CIO, the U.S. labor federation.
Axios

Warnock, Democrats sue Georgia secretary of state over early voting

Three weeks out from the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, a legal fight has broken out over the state's early voting schedule, leaving some counties in limbo. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s campaign and national and state Democratic groups filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties cannot hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Lake refuses to concede, indicates possible legal challenge

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who was defeated in Arizona's gubernatorial election, said she's "still in this fight" and indicated that she's planning to challenge the results of her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. State of play: Lake has not conceded since the Associated Press called the race for Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations

Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
Axios

Minnesota nurses threaten another strike

Thousands of Twin Cities nurses are moving toward a second strike amid an ongoing contract dispute with hospitals. Driving the news: The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that members will hold a strike authorization vote on Nov. 30. Flashback: Roughly 15,000 nurses walked off the job for a three-day strike...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Antitrust advocates push White House for lame-duck legislation

Companies pushing to reel in Big Tech’s behavior convened at the White House Thursday to try and gin up momentum for an antitrust bill in Congress’ lame-duck session. The big picture: After getting relatively close to passing legislation meant to thwart Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices over the summer, this marks the last tech antitrust push this Congress will have before Republicans take over the House in 2023.
Axios

House GOP planning support for fossil fuel production

House Republicans are planning bills on permitting reform to boost all kinds of energy production along with legislation specifically to benefit fossil fuels. Why it matters: The oil-centric proposals are a sharp turn from efforts by Democrats focused on steep emissions cuts and would face opposition in the Senate and from President Biden.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
91M+
Views
