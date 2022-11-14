ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 56

Citizen Z
3d ago

Quick karma for one 👏👏 "One of those stolen vehicles was a 2022 Ford Mustang that crashed on southbound I-75 near Joslyn in Auburn Hills. That driver, who hasn't been identified, died"

Reply
12
jim jim
3d ago

People that think like you is the problem, The reason for harsh penalties is so people don't do the crime.

Reply
22
Ebony Williams
2d ago

Soooooo a plan was concocted and executed and as a result, one of the perpetrators had an accident and died. How is this a good plan? How do you tell the mother and family members that so and so died because they stole a vehicle from the dealership and crashed? This all makes my head hurt.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mural unveiled at Joe Louis Greenway connection in Hamtramck

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway will connect Detroit to four other cities including Hamtramck - and on Thursday FOX 2 cameras captured the progress that’s being made there in Hamtramck. The presentation included an unveiling of a new mural celebrating Joe Louis. Mural artist Habacuc...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father stabs son during argument in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in critical condition after his father stabbed him Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police said the 68-year-old suspect and his 35-year-old son were arguing in the 24000 block of Kelly Road just after 7 p.m. when the father stabbed the son. When police arrived,...
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy