Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."

CARENCRO, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO