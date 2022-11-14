ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Department of Education announces 2021-2022 K-12 school performances in NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-2022 school performances for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems. A list of schools in Northeast Louisiana and their performance results are provided in the table below. School School System 2022Letter Grade 2022SPS Caldwell Parish High School […]
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Callais joins board of Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries Inc. announced the appointment of Larry J. Callais to its Board of Directors. Callais will serve as an independent Class I director, and as a member of the company’s Independent Directors Committee, effective immediately. Johnny Conrad, chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Larry Callais...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Yokely Levee extension plugs gap in the system

When state and local officials gathered Wednesday to cut a ribbon for the Yokely Levee extension project, they celebrated the plugging of a gap in the west St. Mary flood control system. The $2 million project was funded with money generated by the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election

The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

ROOSEVELT GRANT

Roosevelt Grant, 65, a native and resident of Berwick, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. He...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Amedisys fires CEO, replaces him with former leader

Amedisys, the home health care giant based in Baton Rouge, fired CEO Christopher Gerard without cause and has replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow, the company announced Thursday. No reason was given for Gerard’s sacking in Amedisys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gerard had served as CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

City of Carencro and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to expand bus transportation in Carencro

Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."
CARENCRO, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

