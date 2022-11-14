ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Woods Ordered Held Without Bond In Fatal Crash

The man charged with first-degree murder in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 has now been ordered held without bond. A Sangamon County judge agreed with prosecutors’ request to deny bail to Shane Jason Woods while he awaits trial on charges that he intentionally drove the wrong way on I-55, crashing into two other vehicles and killing the driver of one of those cars.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash

The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
AUBURN, IL
newschannel20.com

Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died

The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
LOVINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case

A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Individuals Facing Multiple Felony Charges In Fayette County Court

Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County Court after their arrests last week. 56 year old Lisa E. Tedrick has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Felon for allegedly possessing ammunition. The Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Weapons by Felon charges are both Class 3 Felonies while the other charge is a Misdemeanor.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wmay.com

Sangamon County Holiday Traffic Details Start Friday

Sangamon County’s Thanksgiving traffic enforcement detail gets underway this Friday. The sheriff’s office says it will have increased patrols and seat belt enforcement zones from November 18th until the 28th, including the long Thanksgiving weekend, one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Seat belt enforcement will...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy