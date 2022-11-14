ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Get turkey-rized at Laura’s II this holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s Thanksgiving every day at Laura’s II. During the holidays, Laura’s wants to make sure you don’t have to cook the whole bird. Madonna Broussard joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to showcase heavy-hitting turkey wings, fried chicken, rice-dressing, and rice and gravy.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy

Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy