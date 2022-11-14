Read full article on original website
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Family remembers hit-and-run victim with balloon release
The family of a hit-and-run victim in St. Martin Parish honored his memory with a balloon release Sunday.
DEA holds family summit to share traumatic experiences of losing a loved one to drug overdoses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Field Division, held a summit about families who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to illicit substances or have a loved one currently suffering from substance use disorder. DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley said,...
Services for Melville Mayor Velma L. Dureseau Hendrix set for Friday
Hendrix, who was 84, died after an election day car crash. The funeral is set for Friday afternoon at Emma Zion Baptist Church.
Missing Baton Rouge teen found safe
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Renard was last seen Nov. 10 but did not say where she was last spotted. Renard is said to be 5'6" and weigh about 114 pounds. Anyone...
Nathan Williams’ Grammy nod and Louisiana Creole Inc.’s annual Zydeco and Creole Heritage Awards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Exciting news and a big congratulations to Acadiana’s own Nathan Williams and The Zydeco Cha Chas on their Grammy nomination for best regional roots album for their recording “Lucky Man”. News Ten’s Gerald Gruenig caught up with the living legend to find out how...
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana musician’s album, “Full Circle,” featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination. The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
Lafayette Theft Victim Asking for Help Identifying Suspects
The alleged theft took place in Sawgrass Subdivision, off of E. Broussard Road between Vincent Road and Highway 92.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Get turkey-rized at Laura’s II this holiday season
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s Thanksgiving every day at Laura’s II. During the holidays, Laura’s wants to make sure you don’t have to cook the whole bird. Madonna Broussard joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to showcase heavy-hitting turkey wings, fried chicken, rice-dressing, and rice and gravy.
66-Year-Old Ada Davis Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Lafayette. Officials confirmed that a 66-year-old woman died due to the pedestrian accident.
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy
Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
